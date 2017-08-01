5 things to watch out for when Manchester United take on Sampdoria

Can Manchester United keep up the momentum in their final pre-season game against Sampdoria?

by Press Release Top 5 / Top 10 01 Aug 2017, 20:20 IST

Mourinho's side will take on Sampdoria next

Manchester United will face Sampdoria in Dublin on August 2 in their final warm-up match, and will have all the momentum after their visit to Norway.

The Red Devils has been in red hot form after a comfortable 3-0 win over Valerenga in their penultimate pre-season friendly. They will now play in the North West after coming away from Norway and having a successful run up to the league.

#1 Preparation for UEFA Super Cup

Current Champions League holders Real Madrid and Europa League holders Manchester United will lock horns for the UEFA Super Cup on August 8. The match against Sampdoria will be a time to try all the combinations and formations to face the La Liga giants Real Madrid.

#2 ‘Red’ Hot form

Manchester United have won 5 matches out of 6 with one more match to go. With only a single loss, United have been able to put up convincing victories over LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake, Manchester City and Real Madrid. They will look to end their pre-season on a high.

#3 New signings in action

Manchester United’s new signings have already made their mark with their top performances in the pre-season tournament. The Reds Devils’ record signing, Romelu Lukaku, is already a fan-favourite after scoring against rivals, Manchester City and against Valerenga. Victor Lindelof has impressed at the back as well.

#4 All Eyes on Fellaini

Marouane Fellaini, who has been linked with a move away from United to Galatasaray, gave United a first-half lead before substitutes Lukaku and Scott McTominay netted in the second half in their last match against Valerenga. Mourinho, though has already rubbished the speculation surrounding the Belgian midfielder.

#5 Team form

In their last 5 matches, Manchester United have won 4 and Sampdoria have won 3 games. Both the teams will look forward to end their pre-season tour on a high note. One can expect a high scoring match.

Watch Manchester United vs Sampdoria on Wednesday, 03rd August 2017 at 12:15 A.M., Live and Exclusive on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 2 HD.