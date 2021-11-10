5 things to watch out for in the final month of UEFA qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

With club football taking a backseat once again for two weeks, we turn our attention to the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Things are really heating up in the UEFA zone, where the last set of group fixtures will be played this month.

Germany and Denmark are the only two sides to have confirmed their places in the Qatar showpiece. Meanwhile, many big guns are in the reckoning to join the duo.

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup



📊 See standings, fixtures and what teams must do to achieve their



fifa.com/tournaments/me… 🎫 20 nations are in contention for Europe’s 8 remaining automatic tickets to the 2022 #WorldCup . Fascinating fights ensue for places in the 12-team European playoffs ⚔️📊 See standings, fixtures and what teams must do to achieve their #WCQ targets ⬇️ 🎫 20 nations are in contention for Europe’s 8 remaining automatic tickets to the 2022 #WorldCup. Fascinating fights ensue for places in the 12-team European playoffs ⚔️📊 See standings, fixtures and what teams must do to achieve their #WCQ targets ⬇️fifa.com/tournaments/me… https://t.co/CgZ2p2UuII

On that note, here's a look at the top five storylines to watch out for in the final week of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the UEFA zone before the playoffs:

#5 Wales, Scotland looking to end drought

Wales are looking to seal their second-ever FIFA World Cup appearance.

Wales haven't qualified for the FIFA World Cup since 1958, which remains the only time they have participated in the quadrennial tournament.

However, that drought could end soon. Third in Group E with 11 points and a game in hand over second-placed Czech Republic, The Dragons could book a place in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Belarus are already eliminated from the race, sitting rock bottom in the group. They may not pose much of a challenge to Wales, but it's the latter's final game to Belgium which could present a huge challenge.

Should Wales pick up at least four points from these two games, Rob Page's side will enter the playoffs ahead of the Czechs, who're likely to beat Estonia and finish on 14 points.

Scotland, meanwhile, were last seen at the FIFA World Cup in 1998, but that drought could end, as they're primed to finish second in Group F.

With Denmark having already booked their place, the Tartan Army are four points ahead of third-placed Israel. So a victory away to Moldova on Friday would be enough for Scotland o qualify for the playoffs.

#4 Four-way battle for second place in Group J

North Macedonia are looking to make more history.

Germany became the first team from the UEFA zone to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in October. Now, the focus shifts to an enticing race between four nations for second place, and they all are in action on Thursday.

Romania host Iceland, while North Macedonia are away to Armenia, who face Germany on the final day. Any of these sides can qualify for the playoffs, including Iceland, who're albeit down in fourth place with only eight points.

Goal @goal 🇩🇪 GERMANY are the first team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup! 🛫🏆 🇩🇪 GERMANY are the first team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup! 🛫🏆 https://t.co/hJ8OVNDwuv

Armenia were the frontrunners back in March, having started their campaign with three consecutive wins. However, a dip in form after that - Armenia haven't won since then - has allowed the others to catch up.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav