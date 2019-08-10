5 things we have learned from Manchester United’s pre-season tour

Cyril Odhiambo FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 448 // 10 Aug 2019, 14:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United manager - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United started the pre-season with such great speed that if they continue with the same, they’ll be a force to reckon with in the league.

When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was given the United job last season, it was expected of him to bring back the glory days. So far, he’s been doing a really good job at the helm and if things go on as he promised, United will be back on top soon enough.

The manager has already made three signings this transfer-season and true to his word, United are not looking at established stars but for potential. With the signings of Harry Maguire, Daniel James and Wan-Bissaka, United have some of the brightest young British talents to boost their squad.

With the improvements Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made to his squad, already United may finally be ready to move in the right direction. Here are some of the things that we saw in United their pre-season games.

#5 Aaron Wan-Bissaka looks like a steal

Wan-Bissaka in action for the Red Devils

Manchester United, last season, looked short of a class-act right back and the manager has done well to try to address that situation. The team already had Diogo Dalot who Jose Mourinho brought in during his final transfer season, but he looked more of a ‘for the future’ buy.

With the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, United have someone for the present and future as well; he’s still a young lad. From what we’ve already seen from Bissaka, United may have gotten a bargain price for him.

1 / 5 NEXT