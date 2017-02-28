EPL 2016/17: 5 things we learned from Leicester City's 3-1 win over Liverpool

Leicester City began life without Claudio Ranieri with a win over Liverpool at the King Power Stadium.

@ODonnellDale by Dale O'Donnell Top 5 / Top 10 28 Feb 2017, 15:52 IST

The Leicester of last season is back

It was a dominant win for the Premier League champions, Leicester, who find themselves just above the relegation zone after months of under-performing. Someone had to take the blame, and clubs don’t sack 20 players when things go pear shaped, so it was Ranieri who ended up getting the sack.

Also read: EPL 2016/17: Leicester City 3-1 Liverpool, Player Ratings

Monday night’s result was not one for the traditionalists who believe in sticking by managers. Danny Drinkwater and Jamie Vardy both spoke to Sky Sports’ Geoff Shreeves after the game and denied that Leicester players put in a greater shift because they’re not managed by the Italian boss any longer.

The Foxes put in a dominant display to completely outclass Jurgen Klopp’s men. The defeat now means that Liverpool are in danger of slipping out of the top four unless they can stage a dramatic turnaround in the business end of the season. Take a look at the major talking points from the game.

#1 Leicester City never lost their fight. They lost their trust in Ranieri

Leicester recorded their first win since New Year’s Eve on Monday night. The players went out with something to prove following criticism regarding their attitude and apparent backstabbing of Ranieri who delivered the unlikeliest of Premier League titles last May.

There were signs of the Leicester of last season as caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare got his team back doing the basics which was what made them such a formidable force last season. Obviously, losing a key player like Kante is going to make matters difficult, but that is no excuse for being in such a low position.

Vardy, for instance, came into the game having scored just one goal in his previous 18 Premier League games, yet he found his scoring boots as he netted a brace.

“We are staying up,” the Leicester fans sang at one point. Under Ranieri, though, it was, “we’re going to win the league.”