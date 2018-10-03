5 things we learned matchday 2a of the Champions League group stage

Juventus v BSC Young Boys - UEFA Champions League Group H

The 2018/2019 Champions League season is in full swing, and the biggest clubs in Europe resumed continental duties in their quest to be crowned the best club in Europe come May next year.

After giving us some thrilling results and genuine shocks a fortnight ago, the UCL group stage returned with a bang for matchday two.

There were a total of 23 goals scored across eight different venues, with two different players taking home the match ball after putting three into the back of the net.

As expected, the matchday gave us an insight into how the season would pan out for most of the teams, and there were lessons to be learned. Here are five things we learned from the first round of matchday two UCL fixtures.

#5 Mourinho's days as United manager are numbered

Mourinho is under pressure at United

That Manchester United are in crisis at the moment is no longer news, as rumours and speculations of player and manager rifts have dominated the social media scene for over a month, with the Pogba/Mourinho feud being the main highlight.

Prior to their Champions League clash at Old Trafford, there were further reasons to speculate on the pair's frosty relationship, as the Portuguese manager hugged most of his players in the tunnel prior to the commencement of the match, but totally ignored the Frenchman who also drew ire from fans for his jovial and non challant greeting of Geoffery Kondogbia, with social media calling him uncommitted.

As expected, Manchester United put up another spineless borefest at Old Trafford and struggled to break down a Valencia side which has won just one match in eight this season, showing all the laborious and uncohesiveness which has characterized their play in recent times.

The Red Devils suffered defeat over the weekend to West Ham which culminated a poor run of form which has seen them make their worst start to a Premier League season since 1990, and Los Che offered the perfect opportunity for the Mancunians to get back to winning ways in front of their fans.

United, however, lost the script, forcing their fans to boo them off the pitch at full time. The draw with Valencia means Manchester United are now winless at Old Trafford in four matches, and further increases the pressure on the so-called 'Special One'.

Jose Mourinho is living on borrowed time as Manchester United boss, as pundits and fans alike have started to call for his head.

The 55-year-old needs to start swinging results in his favour to effect a stay of execution, but on evidence of their tepid display against Valencia, it is a matter of when and not if Jose would be sacked, and it is increasingly looking likely to be sooner rather than later.

