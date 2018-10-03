Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 things we learned  matchday 2a of the Champions League group stage

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
50   //    03 Oct 2018, 08:00 IST

Juventus v BSC Young Boys - UEFA Champions League Group H
Juventus v BSC Young Boys - UEFA Champions League Group H

The 2018/2019 Champions League season is in full swing, and the biggest clubs in Europe resumed continental duties in their quest to be crowned the best club in Europe come May next year.

After giving us some thrilling results and genuine shocks a fortnight ago, the UCL group stage returned with a bang for matchday two.

There were a total of 23 goals scored across eight different venues, with two different players taking home the match ball after putting three into the back of the net.

As expected, the matchday gave us an insight into how the season would pan out for most of the teams, and there were lessons to be learned. Here are five things we learned from the first round of matchday two UCL fixtures.

#5 Mourinho's days as United manager are numbered

Manchester United v Valencia - UEFA Champions League Group H
Mourinho is under pressure at United

That Manchester United are in crisis at the moment is no longer news, as rumours and speculations of player and manager rifts have dominated the social media scene for over a month, with the Pogba/Mourinho feud being the main highlight.

Prior to their Champions League clash at Old Trafford, there were further reasons to speculate on the pair's frosty relationship, as the Portuguese manager hugged most of his players in the tunnel prior to the commencement of the match, but totally ignored the Frenchman who also drew ire from fans for his jovial and non challant greeting of Geoffery Kondogbia, with social media calling him uncommitted.

As expected, Manchester United put up another spineless borefest at Old Trafford and struggled to break down a Valencia side which has won just one match in eight this season, showing all the laborious and uncohesiveness which has characterized their play in recent times.

The Red Devils suffered defeat over the weekend to West Ham which culminated a poor run of form which has seen them make their worst start to a Premier League season since 1990, and Los Che offered the perfect opportunity for the Mancunians to get back to winning ways in front of their fans.

United, however, lost the script, forcing their fans to boo them off the pitch at full time. The draw with Valencia means Manchester United are now winless at Old Trafford in four matches, and further increases the pressure on the so-called 'Special One'.

Jose Mourinho is living on borrowed time as Manchester United boss, as pundits and fans alike have started to call for his head.

The 55-year-old needs to start swinging results in his favour to effect a stay of execution, but on evidence of their tepid display against Valencia, it is a matter of when and not if Jose would be sacked, and it is increasingly looking likely to be sooner rather than later.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Paul Pogba Paulo Dybala Jose Mourinho Football Top 5/Top 10
Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Elvis is an avid football fan, who has followed the sport dedicatedly for over 15 years. His passion lies with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, while his all-time favorite player is Raul Gonzalez. He watches all football matches, but has a bias for international football. He understands that the end justifies the means in football, and results are all that matters, but prefers the results being gotten in an aesthetic manner. His writing reflects the way he lives his life, open-ended, with room for differing opinions. Other pastimes include reading and exploring the world. If you have a passion for the game like he does, connect with him across all platforms and share views.
UCL 2018/2019: 5 things we learned from the second round...
RELATED STORY
7 players who will face their former clubs in the...
RELATED STORY
5 best performing players on UEFA Champions League...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 8 Matches to look forward...
RELATED STORY
Champions League group fixtures to watch out for in the...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 talking points from...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Analysis of the clubs by...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Matchday 1 predictions
RELATED STORY
10 Players with most Red Cards in Premier League
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League Matchday 1: Team of the week
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
FT HOF MAN
1 - 2
 Hoffenheim vs Manchester City
FT JUV YOU
3 - 0
 Juventus vs Young Boys
FT OLY SHA
2 - 2
 Olympique Lyonnais vs Shakhtar Donetsk
FT CSK REA
1 - 0
 CSKA Moskva vs Real Madrid
FT ROM VIK
5 - 0
 Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň
FT MAN VAL
0 - 0
 Manchester United vs Valencia
FT BAY AJA
1 - 1
 Bayern München vs Ajax
FT AEK BEN
2 - 3
 AEK Athens vs Benfica
Today PSG CRV 10:25 PM PSG vs Crvena Zvezda
Today LOK SCH 10:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Schalke 04
Tomorrow ATL CLU 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Brugge
Tomorrow BOR MON 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco
Tomorrow TOT BAR 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Barcelona
Tomorrow PSV INT 12:30 AM PSV vs Internazionale
Tomorrow NAP LIV 12:30 AM Napoli vs Liverpool
Tomorrow POR GAL 12:30 AM Porto vs Galatasaray
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us