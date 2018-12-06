5 Things we learnt from Liverpool's comeback win over Burnley

Liam Wraith FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 822 // 06 Dec 2018, 19:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Burnley FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool made the trip to Lancashire to face Sean Dyche's Burnley on Wednesday evening. The Reds came into this game after Divock Origi's heroics won them the Merseyside derby late on. Burnley took the lead against Liverpool, but quality prevailed and Liverpool came back to win 3-1. Here are 5 things we learned from Liverpool's comeback.

#5 Liverpool are still ruthless on the counter

Burnley FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

There have been some doubts over Liverpool's attacking prowess this season, with some fans and neutral's criticising Liverpool's new style under Klopp. However, the Reds still showed they have the ability to blow teams away on the counter at Turf Moor on Wednesday evening. It was a move with pace but also intelligence that saw the Reds finish Burnley off.

After a scare at their own goal, where Alisson pulled off a magnificent save, the Liverpool goalkeeper was quick to get the ball back up the field. The Brazillian found Sturridge with a long throw. With acres of space in front of him, Liverpool's No. 15 clipped the ball to Mohamed Salah.

Salah decided to pass rather than go for himself and played a lovely outside of the boot ball to Shaqiri. This left the Swiss international one-on-one with Hart, and he finished the game off with a well-struck half-volley into the bottom corner.

While people are worried about Klopp's new style, the quality is still evidently there. Rather than Alisson just sit on the ball and run the clock down he looked to keep the game flowing and subsequently put it to bed. It may not be as frequent but when it needs to be turned on, Liverpool can still turn it on and finish a game off.

Maybe this will be a sign of things to come in upcoming games for the Reds as there could be times where they will be under pressure. In big games to come, like Arsenal and Manchester United a clinical counter-attack when they are under pressure could be the difference between Liverpool coming out of the game as winners and continuing their unbeaten start to the season.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement