Premier League 2018-19: 5 things we learned as Shaqiri propels Liverpool to top spot with United victory

After the heroic win against Napoli that saw them progress to the next stage of the Champions League, Liverpool faced their fierce rivals Manchester United on Matchday 17 of the Premier League.

United came into the game on the back of a 2-1 Champions League defeat at the hands of Valencia. And United's blue neighbours, City, had put pressure on Liverpool after their 3-1 victory over Liverpool's Merseyside neighbours Everton.

But none of that affected the Reds and they won 3-1 thanks to a brace from Xherdan Shaqiri. This win put Liverpool back to the top of the Premier League table.

Here is a list of five things we learned from the game:

#5 Clyne can still do a job for Liverpool

Liverpool have endured some injury problems at the back in the last couple of weeks with Gomez, Matip and Alexander-Arnold all missing due to injury. Luckily for Klopp, Clyne and Lovren had both just returned to training and were fit for the big game.

Clyne had not started a league game for the Reds this season and some would have thought he would have been off the pace. However, that was far from the case and he looked rather comfortable at right back.

The England international was rarely troubled and dealt well with Rashford on the left. He deserves massive credit for coming in and performing as well as he did after such a long time out of the first team, and that too in such a big game for Liverpool's season.

Clyne also offered great support going forward. He often overlapped Mane to create space for the cross by dragging players out of their positions or just as another option for Mane when the cross wasn't on.

The former Southampton man has been linked with a move away from the club in the coming transfer window. But with performances like this one, he could prove to be a solid back-up to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

