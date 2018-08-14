5 things we learnt from match day 1 of the 2018/2019 Premier League season.

Owuraku Ampofo FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.39K // 14 Aug 2018, 05:37 IST

After waiting for 81 days, the Premier League season is back. The first week took off as if we never landed. Goals, controversies, and drama were the themes of match day 1 as we saw some records broken. Here are five things that we learned from match day 1:

#5 Amartey setting records he may not be proud of

Daniel Amartey had a night to forget

Leicester kicked off their new season with a match away against Manchester United. An early kick off on Friday meant that all eyes will be on Old Trafford. Manchester United on the day registered their first win of the Premier League season but in an unconvincing manner. The Red Devils, for the most part, looked very blunt in attack and they also lacked intensity in their build-up play. The most important thing was the three points and they got that, but one man will want to quickly forget this opener. The Ghanaian defender was played as a right full back and this meant he had to deal with the speed and trickery of Sanchez. From kick-off, Amartey never looked convincing and he ended up handling the ball in his penalty box - conceding the first penalty of the new season. His nightmare did not end there as he also received the first yellow card of the season after fouling Alexis Sanchez.

