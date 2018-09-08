5 Things You Didn't Know About Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the biggest sporting icons in the world today. Ronaldo has been one of the best players in the world for more than a decade now and is certainly one of the all-time greats.

He has a rabid fan base all over the globe who are obsessed with every move of the Portuguese superstar. And while Ronaldo never stays away from the media for a long amount of time, there are still a lot of things that even his most hardcore fans might not know about him.

Here we take a look at 5 things that you probably did not know about Cristiano Ronaldo.

#5. He did not want the number 7 jersey

Ronaldo got the legendary #7 jersey upon his arrival in Manchester.

Today the whole world might know him as 'CR7,' but originally Ronaldo never wanted the number 7 jersey in the first place. Before coming to Manchester United, he had worn the number 28 jersey at Sporting Lisbon and wanted to wear the same number for The Red Devils as well.

The then 18-year-old Ronaldo was probably intimidated by the storied history of the number 7 at Old Trafford. The same number had been worn by legends like George Best, Eric Cantona and David Beckham in the past. He even admitted to this in an interview later on.

But Manchester United boss, Sir Alex Ferguson, had seen the potential in Ronaldo and convinced him to take up the legendary number 7. The rest is history.

