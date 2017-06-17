5 things you didn't know about Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold

"I will not be satisfied until I captain Liverpool" - Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

The Liverpool Academy is famous for producing exceptional talents through the years, players rich in quality and skill while also showcasing commitment to help Liverpool return to the glory days. The latest one out of the production line is the teenager who goes by the name of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The 18-year-old made the headlines this past season and impressed even the likes of Jamie Carragher and Greame Souness, with the latter even opining he has “all the attributes of a top player.”

But who exactly is Alexander-Arnold?

A modern day right-back who can put in great crosses, while also someone who can play in midfield, Alexander-Arnold’s versatility is what sets him apart from others. He made his first team debut in the fourth round of the EFL Cup, starting in the 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur and was quick to earn the adulation of the Anfield faithful. He hasn’t looked back since.

His second start against Leeds in the same competition saw him claim the Man of the Match award at Anfield after he helped his side keep to a clean sheet while also registering his first assist for the club. With a promising career in front of him, Alexander-Arnold has a burning passion to succeed at his hometown club. Meanwhile, here are some of the things you probably didn’t know about TAA.

#1 He was poached from Everton when he was young

Alexander-Arnold (left) leading Liverpool out on the field in 2009

There are actually two sides to this story. Liverpool would have never even gotten a glimpse of Alexander-Arnold’s potential had it not been for luck. “The Academy sent a few summer school invitations down to my school and there weren’t enough for every lad in the class so names got pulled out of a hat. Luckily, mine was pulled out,” he said in an interview with Echo.

Well, he was destined to play for Liverpool wasn’t he? Once he was at Liverpool and they were aware of his potential, they had to battle their bitter rivals Everton among others. Former Academy Coach Karl Robinson told the 5Times Podcast,”He had the choice between Liverpool and Everton, and we literally kidnapped him! We wouldn’t let him anywhere because he was so good.”

So much for signing 6-year olds. However, those efforts did bear fruit as it’s safe to say that Alexander-Arnold is on course to be a star turn for Liverpool in the coming years.