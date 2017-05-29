5 things you didn't know about Arsenal target Sead Kolasinac

Sead Kolasinac is set to become Arsenal's first signing of the summer

by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 29 May 2017, 10:59 IST

Sead Kolasinac: The new face at Arsenal

In what it is perhaps the clearest indication that Arsène Wenger is set to stay at Arsenal, the Gunners have signed soon to become a free agent, Sead Kolašinac from Bundesliga side, FC Schalke 04. The Bosnian defender’s current contract with the club expires in the summer and Arsenal have signed him on a lucrative pre-contract. The North London club will officially announce his arrival to the club on the 1st of July when he is expected put pen to paper on a four-year deal.

A whole host of clubs were fighting to acquire the full-back’s signature. And it’s reported that Juventus, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Everton were all interested in signing the defender from the Bundesliga, but Arsenal has proved to be the most attractive proposition for Sead. Now he’s set to replace the seemingly outgoing Kieran Gibbs in the Arsenal squad.

We know he’s Arsène Wenger’s latest addition to the Arsenal squad, but there are several things we don’t know about the unknown 23-year old.

Here are 5 things you didn’t know about Arsenal’s new signing, Sead Kolašinac.

#5 Working class background

Kolasinac has scored six career goals for Schalke

Often in rags to riches stories, we hear about how players come from poor backgrounds to become stars in football. Sead Kolasinac’s story is no different. The German-born Bosnian came from a working class home where his father was a industry factory worker. Sead’s father Faik Kolasinac worked for a Mercedes-Benz factory in Germany during the time Sead was born.

Faik was actually born in Serbia and Montenegro until his family moved to Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1969 where he eventually met Sead’s mum. Due to the Orthodox roots of Faik, the whole family, including Sead, are now practising Muslims.