5 things you need to know about 'Ronaldo's heir' Andre Silva

Signed to AC Milan for the best part of 40 million last week, the young attacker is one of the hottest young players in Europe.

@rbairner by Robin Bairner Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jun 2017, 13:47 IST

Andre Silva is believed to Portugal’s future up front

Andre Silva is a name that could be on everyone’s lips by the time the World Cup rolls around in 12 months’ time. The 21-year-old forward has just completed a €38 million move to AC Milan from Porto and has made an explosive start to life at international level for Portugal, scoring seven times in only eight internationals.

Milan certainly feel they have bagged themselves an excellent addition in the transfer market and in the years to come it would be little surprise if he was seen as a bargain signing, at least on the evidence of the early part of his career.

Here are five things you did not know about one of football’s hottest young properties:

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo is a huge fan

Can Andre Silva take some pressure off the shoulder of Cristiano Ronaldo?

When the Ballon d’Or winner claims you are the heir to his crown, you know you have a great chance of making it all the way to the top. Speaking in March, Ronaldo played down fears that his national team may slump when he eventually takes a back seat by stating: “When I retire, Portugal is still in good hands. We have a great forward in Andre Silva.”

Ronaldo has scored 73 times at international level in 139 appearances. Silva has some making up to do on his country’s record marksman, but he has shown early promise by netting seven times in just eight matches. Indeed, he is already well on his way to breaking into the top 10 Portugal marksmen of all time, requiring just another 15 goals – a tally, it seems, he is well capable of reaching.