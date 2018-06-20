5 things you probably didn’t know about Arsenal’s new signing Bernd Leno

Bernd Leno has become Arsenal's second signing under Unai Emery.

Arsenal’s post-Wenger era is shaping up nicely as the club announced their second signing of the summer after Stephan Lichtsteiner. The German International Bernd Leno signed from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported fee of £19.3 million.

The fee makes the 26 year old the sixth most expensive goalkeeper in history but that will surely change by the end of the summer.

Leno came through the Academy of Stuttgart but made his professional debut in 2011 with Bayer Leverkusen. He has been Leverkusen's first choice goalkeeper since then and has played 304 games for the club in the last seven seasons.

He will be joining a couple of compatriots and several other former Bundesliga players at his new club. On that note, take a look at five things you may not know about Arsenal’s new signing.

#5 Was the youngest German goalkeeper to play in the UEFA Champions League

Leno made his Champions League debut as a teenager

Leno was initially signed by Leverkusen on a five month loan deal from Stuttgart in 2011 and only four days after he arrived, he made his Bundesliga debut. Incredibly he took over as Leverkusen’s first choice keeper from the experienced German International Rene Adler, while he was still at the club.

Leno went on to keep clean sheets in his first three Bundesliga games, making him only the third goalkeeper in Bundesliga history to keep a clean sheet in his first three Bundesliga games.

Almost a month after his professional debut, on 13 September 2011, Leno started Leverkusen’s Champions League game against Chelsea and in the process became the youngest ever German goalkeeper to play in a Champions League match.

The new Arsenal man's record was broken by Timon Wellenreuther in 2015, when he played in goal against Real Madrid.