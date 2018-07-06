5 things you probably didn't know about Gareth Southgate

Nived Zenith FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.48K // 06 Jul 2018, 14:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Football is apparently coming home, thanks to this man!

Gareth Southgate has quickly established the England national football team as strong contenders to win the FIFA World Cup in Russia this month. After a successful qualifying campaign, The Three Lions finished in second place of Group G behind Belgium to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

A dramatic victory over Colombia in the pre-quarters now means that Southgate's men will face Sweden in the Quarter-finals scheduled to take place tomorrow at the Samara Arena. Despite only leading the team out for his first major tournament as a manager, Southgate has caught the eye of the world with his antics at the touch-line.

In this segment, we profile a number of things that you really ought to know about the England manager who is now expected to bring football home after 52 long years. Without further delay, let's delve right into the same:

#1 Southgate nearly didn't go into football

Southgate and Cole during training for England

Gareth Southgate grew up in Crawley, Sussex and as a young boy he was considered to be a "very promising sportsman" by his former deputy head Gordon Parry. According to him, the England manager was one of the very few students who were capable of combining an effective academic life without compromising on sports and athletics.

Apart from football, Southgate was a part of the school rugby team, a triple jump county champion and also excelled in academics with a number of GCSE's (a qualification in a specific subject typically taken by school students aged 14–16, at a level below A-level in the UK) to his name.

As stated by his colleagues, the England manager could have even gone on to get his respective A levels too but Southgate finally decided to shift loyalties to football despite having a number of options to choose from in the end.