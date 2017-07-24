5 times Wenger said Arsenal wouldn't sell a player but sold him anyway

Arsene Wenger has gone against his word a number of times with respect to player transfers

@RohithNair by Rohith Nair Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jul 2017, 18:02 IST

Arsene Wenger has not always kept his word when it comes to player transfers

“The decision has been made and we will stick to that. The decision is not to sell.”

Arsene Wenger was his adamant self at press conferences in Arsenal's pre-season tour when asked about Alexis Sanchez's future at the club. The Chilean forward has been linked with Manchester City, Bayern Munich and PSG but the French manager is desperate to keep his star who heads into the final year of his contract.

However, Arsenal fans would be forgiven for not taking Wenger seriously. The past few years have shown that he does not always keep his word - which is sometimes not entirely his fault.

Here are a few instances when he refused to sell a player only to cave in and sell him anyway - in some cases to a rival Premier League club.

1) Samir Nasri - 2011

Samir Nasri spent three seasons at Arsenal

When Samir Nasri joined Arsenal in 2008, a lot was expected of the talented young French midfielder who had been drawn comparisons with Zinedine Zidane back when he was a little kid making his way up the ranks.

Scoring a winner on debut was just the start as Nasri became an integral member of the Arsenal attack, scoring a number of beautiful goals in various competitions. But that was when Manchester City were luring players from Premier League rivals in an attempt to find instant success and Nasri was one of their targets.

Nasri was also in the final year of his contract but Wenger said he was 'clear' on the player's future.

"Samir's situation is clear for me. He stays. we are in a position where we can say 'No'." - Wenger in July 2011

Nasri started the season with Arsenal but he also made it clear to Wenger privately that he wanted to leave. The significantly higher wages were also too good to turn down.

City soon signed the Frenchman a week before deadline day for a fee in the region of £25m. And one of his reasons for moving was that City fans were "really passionate" compared to the crowd at the Emirates.