5 times clubs hijacked others' transfer deals

Malcom has made a £36 million move to Barcelona

If you are not aware of the transfer saga that took place throughout the last few days revolving around highly rated Brazilian attacker Malcom, you were either living under a rock for the past days or you don't care about football at all, which is less probable because if it was the case you wouldn't have clicked on the article in the first place.

Anyways, this saga is one of the most interesting ones we have witnessed in the recent times. Linked with several clubs from Europe's top leagues, it was almost certain that the talented winger will have a new team by the start of the season. Malcom was linked with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspurs, Inter Milan and Everton before it was revealed by AS Roma that they have reached to an agreement with Bordeaux for the transfer of the player.

The Italian club was so confident that they had fans waiting at the airport for their latest player, but that's when Spanish giants Barcelona decided to make an eleventh hour bid for the 21-year-old leading Bordeaux to cancel his flight to Rome. The Giallorossi immediately made an improved offer which was belittled by the Catalan club's second bid. Monchi, the director of Roma, pulled out of the deal and later revealed that the club is considering taking legal action against Bordeaux.

Meanwhile, Barcelona agreed a £36 million deal with the French club for the player and Malcom arrived for his medical on Wednesday.

Long story short, the Blaugrana hijacked Roma's deal for Malcom. However this is not the first time that a club has done this. Here are five times clubs hijacked transfer deals of other clubs:

#5 Willian to Chelsea (hijacked from Tottenham)

Willian was on the verge of joining Tottenham in 2013

Willian, a player wanted by Barcelona this summer, joined Premier League side Chelsea for a fee of £32 million in 2013. However, this transfer was one that infuriated the whole Tottenham fanbase.

Prior to Chelsea completing the deal for Willian, the now 29-year-old was on the verge of signing for the club's derby rivals Tottenham. Spurs had fought off competition from Liverpool and struck a £30 million deal with Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala for the purchase of the winger. The Brazilian had even completed a medical.

Things took a wild U-turn as Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich directly called Anzhi owner and convinced him to send Willian to Stamford Bridge for £32 million.

Luckily for the former Shakhtar Donetsk player, he only had to take one of those famous London cabs to reach his new club.

