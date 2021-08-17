5 times Cristiano Ronaldo outperformed Lionel Messi in El Clasico

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the two most popular names in the world of football. The superstars — who are currently plying their trade at Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively — dominated Spanish football for almost a decade, putting in unmatched performances almost every other day.

Cristiano Ronaldo featured in 30 El Clasico matches, scoring 18 goals and registering a solitary assist. The stats might look a little pale in front of his overall numbers for Real Madrid, but we must not forget the match-winning performances he put in, sometimes even eclipsing Lionel Messi.

Today, we will take a look at a few occasions when the Portugal international came out on top against the mighty Argentine. On that note, here's a look at

5 instances in which Cristiano Ronaldo got the better of Lionel Messi in El Clasico

#5 Real Madrid 3-2 Barcelona in the 2012-13 Super Cup

Real Madrid v Barcelona - Supercopa

When La Liga champions Real Madrid went up against Copa del Rey winners Barcelona in the Spanish Super cup, no one expected them to offer each other even an inch of space.

In a match that featured Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, it was Gonzalo Higuain who opened the scoring, leveling the game 3-3 on aggregate. Moments later, Cristiano Ronaldo found himself one-on-one with Gerard Pique. The Portuguese broke out an insane backheel flick to bring the lofted ball in control before slotting it home past Victor Valdes.

Ronaldo and Messi Stats in Champions League when both Played in Spain.



Cristiano Ronaldo.



105 Goals

28 Assists



Messi.



83 Goals

20 Assists



Ronaldo was miles ahead. pic.twitter.com/zpgwglbvMv — Wammad 📛📛📛 (@CRFutbol_) August 13, 2021

Lionel Messi scored a commendable free-kick to cut the deficit, but Real Madrid quite easily cruised to a 2-1 win, winning the Super Cup on aggregate.

#4 Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid in the 2017-18 Super Cup

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Supercopa de Espana: 1st Leg

In the final El Clasico of the 2016-17 La Liga season, Real Madrid endured a 3-2 loss at the Santiago Bernabeu. Not only did the winning goal come in injury time, but it also saw Lionel Messi take off his Barcelona jersey and hold it out in front of the Santiago Bernabeu faithful.

Cristiano Ronaldo was helpless that night in La Liga. However, in the Spanish Super Cup, he shone brighter than anyone on the pitch. Cristiano Ronaldo came on as a second-half substitute and scored an excellent goal from outside the area, leaving Gerard Pique for dead. He mimicked Lionel Messi’s shirt-displaying gesture and held out his jersey in front of the Camp Nou. The shirt removal celebration inevitably fetched him a yellow card.

Not to mention that Ronaldo's lead would probably be significantly larger if we looked at stats from the 19/20, when he wasn't working under a rookie.



Unfortunately, Fbref doesn't provide those stats for that season.



(The higher stat in each metric is taken to be 100% here). pic.twitter.com/c4CLRlJWRi — Ahmad - 121 Football (@AJ121_football) August 16, 2021

Funnily enough, Ronaldo dived for a penalty just moments later, which saw him pick up his second yellow and get marching orders from the match official. He was furious with the decision and shoved the referee to get a further 5-match ban in La Liga.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh