5 times Cristiano Ronaldo showed that he is petulant

Cristiano Ronaldo once again made it all about himself after Real Madrid won the final against Liverpool

Umid Dey FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 27 May 2018, 17:00 IST 15.24K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Doesn't look too happy, does it?

Real Madrid have just won their third successive Champions League title to make them the first club to do so since the start of the Champions League era. This is also their fourth title in five years, having only missed out in Barcelona’s treble-winning campaign in 2015.

No other club has dominated Europe like Real Madrid since the turn of the millennium. We will have to go back to the 70s to find a European outfit that won the competition three times in a row.

The last time such a rare incident happened was in 1976 when Bayern Munich completed a hat-trick of European Cup glories. So, it was a moment to cherish for the supporters and players of Real Madrid.

Instead, thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo, Madridistas and Madrid are tasting something of a bittersweet flavour because of his…

#5 Statement after winning the 2018 Champions League final

"Now is the time to enjoy this," Ronaldo said. "And in the coming days, you will have my answer to the fans, the ones who have really been on my side. It has been very nice being at Real Madrid."

This is absolutely incredible from the Portugal captain. Right after achieving unprecedented glory, Cristiano Ronaldo makes it all about him. The Portuguese had a poor match against Liverpool but in the end, won all the limelight.

He also had the audacity to claim that “the future of one player is not important, we have made history,” right after making a fuss about himself. He may have tried to clarify himself by stating that "they took something out of context, that I should not have said,” but failed to realize that he had already put a mark in one of the most glorious moments of Real Madrid’s history.

And the worst part? He knew exactly what he was doing.

“I did not know it would be so strong. I prefer not to talk and to enjoy this lovely moment to the maximum.”

This is not the only time he has done such a thing in his career. He has shown many more signs of petulance and here is four more of them.