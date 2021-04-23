5 times Lionel Messi gave his penalty to teammates

Lionel Messi has proved multiple times that he is one of the most unselfish players in the game.

After scoring just 10 goals and providing one assist in the first 18 games of the season, Lionel Messi has well and truly bounced back. Since the turn of the year, the Argentine has been a different beast and his contributions have been critical to Barcelona fighting their way back into the La Liga title race.

Lionel Messi has 33 goals and 11 assists to his name across all competitions this term for the Catalans. The kicker though is that he could have had even more had he been a bit more selfish. But Lionel Messi has always put the team ahead of him and Barcelona have reaped the benefits of it.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five times Lionel Messi gave his penalty to teammates.

#5 Lionel Messi gives last-minute penalty to Antoine Griezmann

Griezmann thanking Messi for awarding him the penalty when he could've scored a hattrick 🙌😍pic.twitter.com/xU2TyatBqm — TM (@TotalLeoMessi) April 22, 2021

In the latest of his grand gestures, Lionel Messi forgoed a chance to add yet another hat-trick to his kitty as he gave off a 93rd penalty penalty to Antoine Griezmann. Lionel Messi produced a dominant display against Getafe and bagged a brace as the Catalans ran to a 5-2 win.

Antoine Griezmann played well but had missed a few chances to get his name on the scoresheet. As Barcelona won a penalty in the 93rd minute, Lionel Messi, the designated spot-kick taker, handed the ball to Antoine Griezmann as he knew just how much a goal would help the Frenchman's confidence.

Messi could have easily chosen to take the spot-kick himself and add to his tally of hat-tricks. But he knows that Barcelona stand to benefit from having their frontmen playing with belief and confidence and Messi chose to stand back and let Griezmann have his moment.

#4 Lionel Messi gives penalty to Philippe Coutinho vs Sevilla

Philippe Coutinho and Lionel Messi

After impressing in his first half-season at Barcelona, Coutinho's form dipped greatly in his second campaign and he cut a frustrated figure in the Barcelona midfield.

In Barcelona's Copa Del Rey quarter-final match-up against Sevilla in January 2019, Lionel Messi produced a selfless gesture to boost the Brazilian's confidence.

After Barcelona won a penalty, Messi asked Coutinho to go take it in his place. He made no mistake from the spot to put Barcelona 1-0 up and then went on to add another goal as Barcelona won the game 6-1.

13' GOOOOOOAL BARÇA!!!! @Phil_Coutinho converts from the penalty spot after #Messi was tripped up in the area!



LIVE: Barça 1-0 Sevilla (1-2 agg.) #CopaBarça pic.twitter.com/yrhnBisLHg — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 30, 2019

