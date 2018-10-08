×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 times Manchester United pulled off a miraculous comeback

Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
389   //    08 Oct 2018, 01:30 IST

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League
Manchester United's comeback win over Newcastle was just the latest in a long list of miracles

Manchester United’s remarkable come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Newcastle United may well have saved Jose Mourinho’s job. The Portuguese boss has been under fire for weeks now and when his side went 0-2 down to the Magpies inside 10 minutes, he was looking like a condemned man. But a three-goal fightback in the second half turned things around and handed the Red Devils all 3 points.

Of course, this wasn’t the first time that United have made a remarkable comeback in a game where they’ve looked dead and buried. Perhaps no other team are as synonymous with miracle comebacks as the Red Devils, and they’ve been involved in some amazing ones over the years.

Here are 5 other incredible comebacks made by Manchester United in games they were losing.

#1 Manchester United 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday – April 10th 1993

The race for the inaugural Premier League title seemed to be slipping away from United during this game at Old Trafford in 1993. The Red Devils were locked in a battle with Aston Villa for the top spot, and it looked like they were about to surrender valuable points when it appeared that John Sheridan’s penalty would settle the game in favour of the Owls.

But with 4 minutes remaining on the clock, United were rescued by a surprising source. Captain and central defender Steve Bruce scored with a powerful header from a corner, and suddenly the Red Devils were back in the game. For all intents and purposes, rescuing a single point would’ve been somewhat of a miracle.

Somehow though, United weren’t done. There had been tons of stoppages in the game – most notably to replace the referee, who went down injured in the second half. That meant time for one more attack – and somehow, a deflected cross found its way to Bruce again, and the captain headed home the winner, in the 96th minute for good measure.

Scenes of mayhem understandably erupted at Old Trafford as the fans went crazy – and United boss Alex Ferguson and his assistant Brian Kidd sprinted onto the pitch to celebrate. United eventually won the league by 10 points, but it was this game that fans would point to as the turning point for their eventual triumph – a truly remarkable comeback.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Romelu Lukaku Paul Pogba Sir Alex Ferguson Jose Mourinho
Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
UK based, big follower of football and MMA. Tottenham and England fan for life!
5 Best Manchester United Comebacks under Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
West Ham United 3-1 Manchester United: 3 Takeaways
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Newcastle United (3-2) : Five key...
RELATED STORY
Are Manchester United finished this season?
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 1-3 West Ham United: 5 Talking Points &...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Mourinho needs to leave Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Manchester United beat Newcastle United...
RELATED STORY
4 big mistakes Jose Mourinho made at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
3 Manchester United players who could turn their season...
RELATED STORY
Are Manchester United better off without Jose Mourinho?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us