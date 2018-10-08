5 times Manchester United pulled off a miraculous comeback

Manchester United's comeback win over Newcastle was just the latest in a long list of miracles

Manchester United’s remarkable come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Newcastle United may well have saved Jose Mourinho’s job. The Portuguese boss has been under fire for weeks now and when his side went 0-2 down to the Magpies inside 10 minutes, he was looking like a condemned man. But a three-goal fightback in the second half turned things around and handed the Red Devils all 3 points.

Of course, this wasn’t the first time that United have made a remarkable comeback in a game where they’ve looked dead and buried. Perhaps no other team are as synonymous with miracle comebacks as the Red Devils, and they’ve been involved in some amazing ones over the years.

Here are 5 other incredible comebacks made by Manchester United in games they were losing.

#1 Manchester United 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday – April 10th 1993

The race for the inaugural Premier League title seemed to be slipping away from United during this game at Old Trafford in 1993. The Red Devils were locked in a battle with Aston Villa for the top spot, and it looked like they were about to surrender valuable points when it appeared that John Sheridan’s penalty would settle the game in favour of the Owls.

But with 4 minutes remaining on the clock, United were rescued by a surprising source. Captain and central defender Steve Bruce scored with a powerful header from a corner, and suddenly the Red Devils were back in the game. For all intents and purposes, rescuing a single point would’ve been somewhat of a miracle.

Somehow though, United weren’t done. There had been tons of stoppages in the game – most notably to replace the referee, who went down injured in the second half. That meant time for one more attack – and somehow, a deflected cross found its way to Bruce again, and the captain headed home the winner, in the 96th minute for good measure.

Scenes of mayhem understandably erupted at Old Trafford as the fans went crazy – and United boss Alex Ferguson and his assistant Brian Kidd sprinted onto the pitch to celebrate. United eventually won the league by 10 points, but it was this game that fans would point to as the turning point for their eventual triumph – a truly remarkable comeback.

