5 times Messi destroyed Real Madrid single-handedly

Messi is a one-man army. Let's take a look at the occasions where he single-handedly demolished Real Madrid

by sujith mohan Top 5 / Top 10 28 Oct 2017, 12:51 IST

Lionel Messi loves doing it all alone

The beautiful game of football is incomplete without this little man from Argentina. One of the greatest footballers of our generation, Lionel Messi has led Barcelona to 8 Spanish League titles and 4 UEFA Champions League titles. Barcelona dominated European football for over a decade and this man is the Chief Architect.

There is no Spanish football without 'El Clasico', the rivalry between two of the most loved clubs in football history, Real Madrid and Barcelona. El Clasico has produced some of the greatest games in Spanish football history.

Legends like Raul, Beckham, Ronaldinho, and Zidane were part of the El Clasico history. Messi has mesmerized El Clasico for over a decade and he has produced some memorable moments.

Let's see 5 instances where Lionel Messi single-handedly destroyed Real Madrid.

#5 Barcelona 3 - 2 Real Madrid (2016/17)

Messi celebrates his injury time winner

In a must-win game to keep their hopes alive in the 2016/17 title race, Barcelona travelled to Real Madrid in a crunch game at Santiago Bernabeu in April.

Real started well and took the lead through a Casemiro strike in the 28th minute. Messi equalized right at the half-hour mark to make it 1-1 at the break. Ivan Rakitic restored the lead for Barcelona before James Rodriguez levelled it in the 85th minute.

The game headed towards a draw but Lionel Messi had other ideas. He scored on the counter in the 92nd minute to beat Real 3-2 to move Barcelona into first place in La Liga. It was his 500th career goal for Barcelona and one of the most important one.