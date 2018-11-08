5 times Sergio Ramos proved that he is one of dirtiest players in the game

Ishaan Agarwal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 28 // 08 Nov 2018, 19:08 IST

Real Madrid Sergio Ramos apologised to Milan Havel later

Sergio Ramos, the Real Madrid and Spain's national team captain is one of the hardest player you can try to go past. Besides his aggression on the field and the aerial prowess, his experience and game sense added with the dirty tricks he has up his sleeve surely make him one of the worst players you can come up against.

He has been involved in numerous fights and tackles throughout his career and never seems to be afraid of getting into one. Having been awarded 24 red cards throughout his career. He is the most carded player in La Liga history earning 171 cards.

He has a total of 37 yellow cards in the Champions League and 3 cards in the same competition and his national team record isn't to bad collecting a total of 20. He's always in the middle of clashes, heated arguments, and controversy be it on or off the field. Here we countdown 5 of the 'Bad-Boy's' worst and most bizarre tackles which surely left opposition players bloodied.

#5 Victoria Plzeň vs Real Madrid- 7/11/18

Real Madrid travelled to Moscow to play Viktoria Plzeň during the Champions League group stage when the club captain, Sergio Ramos stuck out his right arm in the 13th minute of the match which left opposition defender Milan Havel's face bloodied.

Surprisingly, the Los Blancos captain wasn't even cautioned for an elbow that could have easily broken the Czech player's nose. Havel had to substituted later as he wasn't able to continue and Sergio Ramos ended up receiving jeers by the opposition fans throughout the match.

Post-match controversy continued and the media pounced on the opportunity to criticise the Spanish International but as always, the Spaniard apologised by tweeting and showing 'some' sportsmanship.

