Remembering 5 times the world of football united in grief over a tragedy

Mourners Pay Tribute After Helicopter Crash at King Power Stadium in Leicester

In the light of the latest heartbreaking tragedy unfolding at Leicester City where the owner and chairman of LCFC, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha breathed his last after a helicopter crash along with four other members who did not survive as well, the football community finds itself to be plunged into yet another horrifying incident that has broken our hearts.

Well-wishers have arrived in thousands, not only near the stadium but also on social media platforms because at the end of the day, such tragedies do not care about the name of your football club but such tragedies bring out the most raw human emotions, the emotion of grief and sadness.

Tragedies in the world of football have happened several times over the years and not surprisingly, those are the times when the game unites as a world with a sense of commonness. It is with this that I proceed to recall five of the most terrible tragedies that happened, so as to remember the ones who passed away and never forget them, to keep them long in our memories :-

#1 Manchester United's Munich Air Disaster - Busby Babes, February 6, 1958.

The Stretford End holding up a tifo of the Busby Babes

23 lives that included eight Manchester United first team players, three coaching staff and eight journalists ebbed away in what could be the greatest tragedy a sports-team had to ever suffer and that was in 1958 as a malfunction during the launch of an aircraft took the much loved lives.

The team brimming with potential and brimming with talent in what could have been a generation that would dominate England back then was on it's way back from Belgrade, after defeating Red Star Belgrade to advance to the semi-finals of the European Cup along with their legendary coach Sir Matt Busby.

Captain Roger Byrne and Duncan Edwards were amongst the people who died at that time and were hailed as one of the best players of that generation along with their teammates Geoff Bent, Eddie Colman, Mark Jones, David Pegg, Tommy Taylor and Liam Whelan who passed away too.

21 people survived the disaster and amongst them was Matt Busby himself who saw the club's future pitted into the depths of doubt but the legendary manager along with the youth and the reserve team went on to establish a second string of the Busby Babes which included George Best and Denis Law to conquer the European Cup ten years later in what was a remarkable turnaround, a turnaround where the club still draws its inspiration from.

The Busby Babes are remembered every single year by the club and very recently, on the 60th anniversary of the incident, Manchester United players including Jesse Lingard and Ander Herrera paid an emotional tribute. " We will never die " chant still rings around Old Trafford, a living reminder of those who've been kept alive and will always remain alive in the hearts and the spirit of the club.

