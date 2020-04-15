5 times Trent Alexander-Arnold's assists made jaws drop

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson have redefined what it means to be a fullback in the modern game.

We look back at five of the best assists conjured up by Trent Alexander-Arnold for Liverpool since his debut in 2016.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has established himself as one of the best full backs in the world.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has had one of the most meteoric rises in football in contemporary football. He was obviously a hot commodity coming out of the famed Liverpool youth academy which has churned out the likes of Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler, Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard. Gerrard went as far as to earmark Alexander-Arnold as a future Liverpool player in his second autobiography back in 2015.

Turns out Gerrard does have a good eye for talent. Alexander-Arnold and his partner-in-crime Andrew Robertson have redefined what it means to be a fullback in the modern game in recent times.

The pair has developed into highly productive auxiliary attackers in Klopp's preferred 4-3-3 formation, while becoming the main creative outlets for their team.

Alexander-Arnold already holds the Guinness World Record for the most assists by a defender in a single season (12 assists)and was well on his way to breaking it when interrupted by the current coronavirus pandemic. Today we look back at five of the best assists he has provided for Liverpool in his short, but successful, career so far.

#5. Vs Porto, 2018-19

This was a unique kind of an assist by Alexander-Arnold. Both Liverpool's dynamic fullbacks seem to have an extraordinary repertoire of skills when it comes to creating goals, whether it be aerial crosses, low driven balls, cut-backs, long-range diagonals, or set-piece assists.

This assist by Alexander-Arnold in the second leg of last season's Champions League quarter-final against Porto is something you don't see him do often, driving forward on the counter-attack before sliding a perfectly weighted through ball to take three defenders out of play and putting Mo Salah in one-on-one against the goalie.

#4. Vs Monterrey, 2018/19

In the semi-finals of the Club World Cup and with the clock ticking down towards extra-time, it took a moment of pure brilliance from Liverpool's young right-back to put them through to the final.

After some gritty work by Salah to keep the ball in play, Alexander-Arnold showed immense composure which defied his age by threading a precise low ball through a maze of blue-and-white shirts for Firmino to tap in the 91st minute winner.

#3. Vs Leicester City, 2019-20

This is not an area of the pitch where you did expect for a fullback to get his assists from. A performance which saw Liverpool demolish there closest rivals at the time in Leicester City, this game would also solidify Alexander-Arnold's claim to the throne of the best right -back in the world with a goal and two assists.

His first assist of the night for Firmino was particularly brilliant, curving the ball into the forward's path from a central position rather than out wide as is the norm for a fullback, as Liverpool would march on to produce their best performance of the season.

#2. Vs Bournemouth, 2017-18

The first of many assists for Trent Alexander-Arnold. The first of thirty three assists for his boyhood club, many were given a first glimpse into what a creative behemoth he would go on to become through this move.

With his path being blocked off by two Bournemouth players down the line, Alexander-Arnold bentin a sumptuous ball over the best part of 40-50 yards into the penalty area, combining exceptional vision with perfect technique.

The ball ended up dropping just over Nathan Ake's shoulder, for Salah to cushion in a delightful header- something that would quickly become his trademark in the coming seasons.

#1. Vs Barcelona, 2018-19

The corner that shook the world. For a 20-year-old to try something so cheeky in the 78th minute of a second leg semi-final in the Champions League, shows a stupendous presence of mind combined with major guts.

From spotting the opportunity to catch the entire Barcelona defense asleep to picking Divock Origi out with a perfect pass, probably greatest night in Anfield's history, was complete. The fact that Liverpool would also go on to win the trophy with the big ears meant that this assist and moment itself go down as one of the most iconic in modern times.

