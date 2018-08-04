Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 most expensive Premier League signings this summer

Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.16K   //    04 Aug 2018, 19:46 IST

Burnley v Watford - Premier League
Premier League 2018/2019

It's no secret that the Premier League is the most lucrative competition in the world, and as a result, teams in the division have found themselves earning excessive amounts of money at the end of each campaign - not just from the league itself, but from TV rights, which is about £100m annually per club.

This means that money is spent carelessly: £50m here, £40m there - it's hardly a dent in the budgets of the high-profile clubs nowadays. Whilst some believe that money has ruined the competition in the league and made it unfair, others view the huge influx of money as exciting times for the division, as it means that even clubs who linger around the relegation zone can purchase fancy players to bolster their squad and survival hopes.

Whatever you might personally think of the staggering amounts of cash being thrown around, here are the top five most expensive signings of the summer thus far.

#5 Jorginho - £53m

Chelsea FC v Perth Glory
Jorginho

Jorginho was on the verge of joining Manchester City mere days before it was announced that he had signed with Chelsea for £53m. The news shocked City fans, but didn't come as such a surprise to many others, seeing as his former manager, Maurizio Sarri, had already made the switch to Chelsea not long before.

The Mirror reported that Jorginho was left without much of a choice when it came to his view on the transfer, as Napoli allegedly told the Italian midfielder that they would make him sit out the remaining two years of his deal if he didn't join Chelsea. 

Jorginho was supposedly part of the £53m joint package with Sarri, so Napoli couldn't allow for him to join Manchester City instead, who were apparently his preferred choice.

With that being said, Jorginho could be the perfect fit for Chelsea's style of play in the midfield. He's a classy player who can pick out a pass from just about anywhere on the pitch. His incisive through-balls will be a real thorn in the side of Chelsea's opposition this season, so you can expect to see him become a key player for the Blues.

All transfer figures from Transfermarkt.com

1 / 5 NEXT
Ben Roberts
ANALYST
