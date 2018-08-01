Top 5 World Cup Breakout Stars

The World Cup always brings us amazing things; fans, emotions, memories but one thing that each World Cup seems to bring is the best out of unproven talent, from Pele bringing home the Jules Rimet Trophy as a teenager 1958, to Landon Donovan's stellar performance's in Japan and Korea, to James Rodriguez's magic 2014 World Cup. Let's dive in to what Russia had to offer.

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

5. Moussa Wage (SEN)

The rapid 19-year-old right back broke onto the scene during Les Lionceaux magical run to the semifinals of the U-20 World cup in New Zealand. During the World Cup, Wage showed great stamina, constantly linking up with winger Ismaila Sarr, creating a deadly right flank where the brunt of Senegal's potent attacking force came from. This partnership allowed him to score, being the youngest African to score in a World Cup. The KAS Europen man has garnered interest from the likes of Barcelona and Arsenal from his performances.

Football: Japan vs Senegal at World Cup

