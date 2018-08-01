Top 5 World Cup Breakout Stars
The World Cup always brings us amazing things; fans, emotions, memories but one thing that each World Cup seems to bring is the best out of unproven talent, from Pele bringing home the Jules Rimet Trophy as a teenager 1958, to Landon Donovan's stellar performance's in Japan and Korea, to James Rodriguez's magic 2014 World Cup. Let's dive in to what Russia had to offer.
5. Moussa Wage (SEN)
The rapid 19-year-old right back broke onto the scene during Les Lionceaux magical run to the semifinals of the U-20 World cup in New Zealand. During the World Cup, Wage showed great stamina, constantly linking up with winger Ismaila Sarr, creating a deadly right flank where the brunt of Senegal's potent attacking force came from. This partnership allowed him to score, being the youngest African to score in a World Cup. The KAS Europen man has garnered interest from the likes of Barcelona and Arsenal from his performances.