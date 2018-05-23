Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    5 Top Brazilian players who have played for Real Madrid

    These Brazilians have performed well for Los Blancos over the years.

    Shinoob Shinu
    TOP CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 21:38 IST
    3.72K

    Real Madrid v Paris Saint Germain - Champions League
    Casemiro is a strong tackler and is adept at intercepting

    It would not be a lie if someone were to say Brazil is football's talent hub. Brazilian Football has time and again contributed innumerable players to the world.

    The five-time World Cup winners are the only nation to have participated in every single FIFA World Cup.

    The country where people breathe football has 10000+ professional players playing football around the globe.

    Elsewhere, Real Madrid along with Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao are the only Spanish clubs who have never been relegated from La Liga.

    Real Madrid are among the dominant forces in Europe. Several Brazilian footballers have played for Los Blancos over the years.

    While some ruined their career spending their life on Real Madrid's substitute bench, some went on to become a crucial part of their team.

    In this article, we will take a look at five top Brazilian footballers who have played for Real Madrid.

    #5 Casemiro

    One of the best defensive midfielders we have ever witnessed, Casemiro is a vital cog in Real Madrid's machinery.

    Casemiro kick-started his professional career playing for his boyhood club Sao Paulo. He spent three years with them and played 62 games.

    Casemiro joined Real Madrid in 2013 on a loan. The move was made permanent the same year and he was sent to FC Porto on another loan. However, Real Madrid brought him back in 2015 and he went on to become a massive piece in their jigsaw.

    He has been a key figure in Real Madrid's midfield, which included Tony Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro.

    Zidane employed Casemiro as a defensive midfielder which had a tremendous impact on Real Madrid's performances.

    Casemiro has won 154 tackles this season, which is enormous. He scored a long-range strike in the UEFA Champions League Final, against Juventus, in 2017, to help his side secure a 4-1 victory and the second consecutive UEFA Champions League trophy.

    La Liga 2017-18 Real Madrid CF Football Brazil Football Kaka Casemiro
