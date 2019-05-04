5 Top clubs who are set for a busy transfer window this summer

Real Madrid CF v SD Huesca - La Liga

Yet another scintillating season of European football is about to conclude as football enthusiasts have already got their attention on the upcoming transfer window.

The transfer window has something utterly special about it as the curiosity it generates, surprises it presents and above all the drama it promises is second to none. From the shocking transfers to last-minute arrivals, the period is blessed with a great amount of excitement and energy.

This summer brings along the pulsating period of transfer dealings as all the major clubs will be out in the market looking for some valuable reinforcements. All eyes will be on the top sides as they tend to attract the best players in the world.

Here we list down 5 top European clubs who are set for a busy transfer window this summer:

#5 Manchester United

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

The Red Devils endured yet another disappointing season in the post-Sir Alex era as they looked out of sorts for the most part of the 2018/19 season. With Ole Gunnar Solksjaer at the helm, the ardent United supporters are optimistic of their side’s future.

Solksjaer took on the role upon the departure of Jose Mourinho as the Portuguese failed to establish Manchester United as genuine title contenders. The board is desperate to see the side climb back to the top and it’s no secret that in order to bring back the glory days, Manchester United is in dire need of some major reinforcements.

Solksjaer had a flying start as his team played in a way reminiscent of their iconic past. The Norwegian even masterminded United's heroic comeback in France as they overcame the 2-goal deficit to knock out the French Champions PSG. Unfortunately, the period didnt last till the end of the season as Manchester United crashed out of the Champions League and are set to miss out on a top four spot.

Many first team stars are expected to leave and many high profile names are linked with a move to Old Trafford. From a prolific striker to a dynamic fullback, the Red Devils will be in the market to reshape their squad. This transfer window will prove to be a deciding factor in the future of this glorious club and Ed Woodward will undoubtedly be relatively busy throughout this rebuilding process.

