Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League 2018/19: 5 Top Contenders for the Golden Boot

Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.30K   //    05 Sep 2018, 22:52 IST

Cardiff City v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Aubameyang would want to put his slow start behind him

The Premier League is four weeks old and there has been no shortage of goal-scoring action. The goals have been flowing with an average of 2.9 goals per game. The league has certainly lived up to its billing of being the most entertaining on the planet.

As the business end of the Premier League approaches, there is another contest people glue their eyes on: the race for the Golden Boot. The Golden Boot is awarded to the player who scores the highest number of goals in the league.

The coveted trophy has been claimed by legends like Thierry Henry, Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Alan Shearer and Didier Drogba. More recently, the likes of Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero and Mohamed Salah have laid their hands on the prized trophy.

At present, Mane and Mitrovic lead the scoring charts. However, as the race heats up one can expect the usual suspects to be jostling for their place at the top. Through this article, we would look at the 5 players most likely to land the precious Golden Boot.

Without further ado, here are the prime candidates for the Golden Boot:

5. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

The Gabonese striker arrived at the Emirates in January after a successful stint at Borussia Dortmund. Having racked up 98 Bundesliga goals in his time in Germany, he has hit the ground running and already has 11 Premier League goals to his name.

Aubameyang had a slow start to the season and didn’t find the net until his magnificent curling effort against Cardiff. Despite starting as the lone striker in all of Arsenal’s games, he couldn’t hit his straps initially. However, after Lacazette’s introduction into the starting eleven, the Gabonese has looked a man reborn.

Aubameyang has pace to burn and it was on display against Cardiff. After being set up perfectly by his strike partner, he took his chance with aplomb. Aubameyang is very clinical in front of goal and if Arsenal play to his strengths, he would surely end up getting tons of goals for the Gunners. The Gabonese has also shown the ability to sustain his performances throughout the season. His 2016-17 Bundesliga Golden Boot is a testament to the fact.

However, Arsenal are entering a transitional phase under Emery and like everyone in the squad, Aubameyang would also take time to adapt to the new manager’s methods. Thus, he only makes it to our list as the 5th most likely to scoop the Golden Boot come May 2019.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Manchester United Sergio Aguero Mohamed Salah Football Top 5/Top 10
Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
Premier League 2018-19: Top 5 potential Golden Boot...
RELATED STORY
Premier League Golden Boot Contenders  for the 2018/19...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Golden Boot Contenders for English Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 5 contenders for the Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Contenders for the Golden Boot...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Golden Boot winners of last 10 seasons
RELATED STORY
5 contenders for Premier League's Golden Boot award for...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 6 things we learned from matchday...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United's top 5 Transfer Signings in the last...
RELATED STORY
English Premier League: 5 Players who could win the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us