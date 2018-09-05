Premier League 2018/19: 5 Top Contenders for the Golden Boot

Shashwat Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.30K // 05 Sep 2018, 22:52 IST

Aubameyang would want to put his slow start behind him

The Premier League is four weeks old and there has been no shortage of goal-scoring action. The goals have been flowing with an average of 2.9 goals per game. The league has certainly lived up to its billing of being the most entertaining on the planet.

As the business end of the Premier League approaches, there is another contest people glue their eyes on: the race for the Golden Boot. The Golden Boot is awarded to the player who scores the highest number of goals in the league.

The coveted trophy has been claimed by legends like Thierry Henry, Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Alan Shearer and Didier Drogba. More recently, the likes of Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero and Mohamed Salah have laid their hands on the prized trophy.

At present, Mane and Mitrovic lead the scoring charts. However, as the race heats up one can expect the usual suspects to be jostling for their place at the top. Through this article, we would look at the 5 players most likely to land the precious Golden Boot.

Without further ado, here are the prime candidates for the Golden Boot:

5. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

The Gabonese striker arrived at the Emirates in January after a successful stint at Borussia Dortmund. Having racked up 98 Bundesliga goals in his time in Germany, he has hit the ground running and already has 11 Premier League goals to his name.

Aubameyang had a slow start to the season and didn’t find the net until his magnificent curling effort against Cardiff. Despite starting as the lone striker in all of Arsenal’s games, he couldn’t hit his straps initially. However, after Lacazette’s introduction into the starting eleven, the Gabonese has looked a man reborn.

Aubameyang has pace to burn and it was on display against Cardiff. After being set up perfectly by his strike partner, he took his chance with aplomb. Aubameyang is very clinical in front of goal and if Arsenal play to his strengths, he would surely end up getting tons of goals for the Gunners. The Gabonese has also shown the ability to sustain his performances throughout the season. His 2016-17 Bundesliga Golden Boot is a testament to the fact.

However, Arsenal are entering a transitional phase under Emery and like everyone in the squad, Aubameyang would also take time to adapt to the new manager’s methods. Thus, he only makes it to our list as the 5th most likely to scoop the Golden Boot come May 2019.

