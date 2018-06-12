5 top goalkeepers Real Madrid could target to replace Keylor Navas

Real Madrid have been linked with various top-class replacements for Navas, here are five of the most likely ones.

Omene Osuya ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jun 2018, 17:48 IST

Navas has been a brilliant servant for Real

Real Madrid supremo Florentino Perez is supposed to be basking in the euphoria of the team's third consecutive UEFA Champions League title. However, the unexpected resignation of the mastermind of these three titles, Zinedine Zidane has thrown the club's best-laid plans into disarray.

With no new manager in sight (Juvenil A coach and club legend Jose Maria Guti appears to be the first choice), the club's plans at refreshing certain parts of the team have been put on hold.

When the dust has settled eventually, one key area the club would need to work on is that of the goalkeeper. Costa Rican numero uno Keylor Navas has been a very good goalie for Los Merengues but due to his age (31 years) and a tendency for fumbles at certain times, he will need to be replaced.

Current number two Kiko Casilla and reserve goalie Luca Zidane have shown nothing to suggest that they can become the club's safest pair of hands. With the cub seemingly ready to move on from the never-ending David de Gea saga, here are 5 options Real could be looking at instead:

#5 Karlo Letica (Hajduk Split)

The youngster would be an intriguing choice

One of the most intriguing names to have been added to the list of goalies being targetted by the world's biggest and most successful football club, the young 21-year-old has been making waves in his homeland.

An absolute giant of a goalkeeper (standing at 2.02m), Karlo has been earning rave reviews for performances that belie his age and it is almost certain that despite having made his professional debut just last year, he will be leaving Split sooner rather than later.

He is an agile youngster who is quick off his line to close down the opposition strikers and is capable of making great saves look routine. Like all youngsters, there are things he needs to improve on such as distribution and decision making.

However, these should not distract from his enormous potential and getting him in now would be a smart move for Real Madrid. Letica could spend next season understudying Navas and manning the posts in certain games (like in the Copa del Rey).

Depending on how fast he comes along, the 2019/2020 season could then be when he takes over the mantle of numero uno from the Costa Rican captain.

Real have gone the way of youth in recent years and getting in the Croatian (a potential transfer fee is rumoured to be £8m) would be a good step in securing the team's goalkeeping future for the next decade at least