Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 top goalkeepers Real Madrid could target to replace Keylor Navas

Real Madrid have been linked with various top-class replacements for Navas, here are five of the most likely ones.

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jun 2018, 17:48 IST
2.79K

UEFA Champions League'Real Madrid v Liverpool FC'
Navas has been a brilliant servant for Real

Real Madrid supremo Florentino Perez is supposed to be basking in the euphoria of the team's third consecutive UEFA Champions League title. However, the unexpected resignation of the mastermind of these three titles, Zinedine Zidane has thrown the club's best-laid plans into disarray.

With no new manager in sight (Juvenil A coach and club legend Jose Maria Guti appears to be the first choice), the club's plans at refreshing certain parts of the team have been put on hold.

When the dust has settled eventually, one key area the club would need to work on is that of the goalkeeper. Costa Rican numero uno Keylor Navas has been a very good goalie for Los Merengues but due to his age (31 years) and a tendency for fumbles at certain times, he will need to be replaced.

Current number two Kiko Casilla and reserve goalie Luca Zidane have shown nothing to suggest that they can become the club's safest pair of hands. With the cub seemingly ready to move on from the never-ending David de Gea saga, here are 5 options Real could be looking at instead:

#5 Karlo Letica (Hajduk Split)

Letica could be the long-term answer to the goalkeeping issue
The youngster would be an intriguing choice

One of the most intriguing names to have been added to the list of goalies being targetted by the world's biggest and most successful football club, the young 21-year-old has been making waves in his homeland.

An absolute giant of a goalkeeper (standing at 2.02m), Karlo has been earning rave reviews for performances that belie his age and it is almost certain that despite having made his professional debut just last year, he will be leaving Split sooner rather than later.

He is an agile youngster who is quick off his line to close down the opposition strikers and is capable of making great saves look routine. Like all youngsters, there are things he needs to improve on such as distribution and decision making.

However, these should not distract from his enormous potential and getting him in now would be a smart move for Real Madrid. Letica could spend next season understudying Navas and manning the posts in certain games (like in the Copa del Rey).

Depending on how fast he comes along, the 2019/2020 season could then be when he takes over the mantle of numero uno from the Costa Rican captain.

Real have gone the way of youth in recent years and getting in the Croatian (a potential transfer fee is rumoured to be £8m) would be a good step in securing the team's goalkeeping future for the next decade at least

Page 1 of 5 Next
La Liga 2017-18 Real Madrid CF Football Thibaut Courtois Keylor Navas Florentino Perez Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid Transfer News
5 possible replacements for Keylor Navas at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
5 things Real Madrid have to do to become unstoppable
RELATED STORY
3 signings that can make Real Madrid unstoppable
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Players who could replace Luka Modric at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
5 players Real Madrid should sell after this season
RELATED STORY
3 players Real Madrid should sell this summer
RELATED STORY
The reason behind Zinedine Zidane's resignation revealed,...
RELATED STORY
5 problems Real Madrid need to fix before the start of...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid identify their no.1 goalkeeping target
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid: 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Primera División 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT CEL LEV
4 - 2
FT LEG REA
3 - 2
FT SEV DEP
1 - 0
FT MAL GET
0 - 1
FT LAS GIR
1 - 2
FT VIL REA
2 - 2
FT VAL DEP
2 - 1
FT ATH ESP
0 - 1
FT ATL EIB
2 - 2
FT BAR REA
1 - 0
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us