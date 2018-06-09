Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 top goalkeeping talents being targetted by Liverpool

Liverpool's current goalkeeping options are of poor quality, a new top class goalie will be needed next season.

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 09 Jun 2018, 16:12 IST
3.88K
Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Karius' days as number one are surely numbered

The memory of Loris Karius' performance in the UEFA Champions League final is one that will stay with Liverpool fans for a while. The young German had prior to this point been showing steady signs of improvement since Jurgen Klopp announced him as number one ahead of Belgian Simon Mignolet.

While the Champions League final was horrendous in itself, at no point during the season had it looked like Karius or even Simon Mignolet were capable of being the goalkeepers the Reds need. Given the team's gegenpressing style of play, gaps will always appear at the back, as such, the team would need a goalie who was quick off his line, a good passer of the ball and alert at all times.

These are qualities that both of the Reds' current goalies have not shown consistently and if Liverpool and Klopp truly want to mount a sustained challenge for the big trophies, a top-class goalie is a necessity.

Here are 5 targets that have already been linked with a move to Anfield:

#5 Jack Butland (Stoke City)

Stoke City v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Butland could be Liverpool's first-choice English goalie in a long time

The argument over who should be England’s number one goalie at the World Cup is one that has been raging for a while and given the options available (though Jordan Pickford seems to have gotten the nod). However, despite featuring in a relegated side, Butland has stood out and would give Gareth Southgate a selection headache.

Renowned for his excellent reflexes especially in one-on-one and aerial situations, the former Birmingham trainee has shone consistently in a team that struggled defensively all through last season.

Like most English goalkeepers, Butland is not the best at passing the ball out or initiating attacks like most foreign modern goalkeepers. However, he excels in the traditional English goalie traits, bravery, aerial ability, shot stopping and organizing his backline.

The Bristol-born goalie is capable of stepping into Liverpool and making a difference as his reflexes, agility, and ability to organize his backline would be of great help. Given Stoke's relegated status, it is unclear just how much Klopp and transfer supremo Michael Edwards would need to pay for his services but £40m (English premium) might just do the trick.

Premier League 2017-18 Liverpool Football Loris Karius Alisson Becker Anfield Stadium EPL Transfer News Liverpool Transfer News
