5 top players who were disrespected by Manchester United

Manchester United's status as the kings of English football remains unchallenged. Apart from winning numerous trophies, the Red Devils have also been represented by some of the finest superstars the world has witnessed over the years.

Players like Wayne Rooney, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes were big names during their time at Old Trafford and were celebrated upon their departure. The group stands directly opposite another set of top players whose spell at the club left a lot to be desired.

Whether for sporting or non-sporting reasons, Manchester United have meted out disrespectful treatment to many elite footballers over the years. Below, we highlight five instances.

#5 Anthony Martial

The Frenchman's shirt number was changed without his knowledge

Anthony Martial was given the No.9 jersey when he switched to Manchester United from Monaco in the summer of 2015. However, just a year later, the Frenchman was forced to relinquish the shirt to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, albeit controversially.

Manchester United gave Zlatan Ibrahimovic the #9 shirt without informing Anthony Martial that they were taking it away from him ! 👎🏼 — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) July 23, 2016

The Red Devils apparently handed Ibrahimovic the number nine jersey in 2016 without Martial's knowledge. The move was seen as a disrespectful act by many, including the Frenchman's agent Philippe Lamboley who came out to criticize it.

Lamboley opened up in an interview when asked about the saga:

"I'm not going to lie to you. Yes, it got to him [Martial]. Yes, it surprised him. Yes, he was disappointed… for two days."

"But he's professional. He knew how to get back into things straightaway. Personally, I find that decision out of order and disrespectful to my player. I told Manchester United's board that. You just don't do it," added the Manchester United forward's agent.

#4 Jaap Stam

A book controversy cut short Stam's splendid Manchester United career

The Dutchman joined Manchester United from PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 1998. With his confidence, aggression and rigidity, Jaap Stam quickly became a vital figure in the Red Devils' team and one of the best defenders in Europe. Unfortunately, he was forced to leave the club in an embarrassing manner at the end of his third season.

Jaap Stam for Manchester United:



🏆 × 3 Premier League

🏆 × 1 Champions League

🏆 × 1 FA Cup

🏆 × 1 Intercontinental Cup



🏅 × 3 PFA TOTY

🏅 × 2 UEFA Defender of the Year

🏅 × 1 ESM TOTY

🏅 × 1 PL Overseas Team of the Decade



He was with us for just three seasons and did that! pic.twitter.com/7PQpSLkRK3 — UtdArena (@utdarena) May 6, 2021

The problem surfaced when the centre-back published a book titled 'Head-to-head'. It was claimed that some sections of Stam's book criticized Sir Alex Ferguson and Manchester United. That led to a period of unrest between the defender and the manager at Old Trafford.

As a result, the tactician decided to kick the Dutchman out of the club. Stam was driving home when Ferguson called him and told him to wait for him at a gas station. When Fergie arrived, he told the centre-back he had been sold to Lazio.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Parimal Dagdee