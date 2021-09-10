5 top players who were disrespected by Real Madrid

Real Madrid continue to be the home of world class football talents. Thanks to their Galacticos policy, the Spanish giants have been represented by some of the greatest players the sport has witnessed across several decades.

The contributions of these legendary superstars have enabled Los Blancos to dominate football, both at domestic and continental levels. With 13 Champions League crowns and 34 La Liga titles in their cabinet, there's no doubt Los Blancos are the most successful club in history.

Having given so much to the club during their time at the Santiago Bernabeu, one would expect these players to be treated with great respect. However, it is unfortunate to learn that some of them were disrespected in the Spanish capital.

Without further ado, let's quickly take a look at five top players who were disrespected by Real Madrid.

#5 Fernando Hierro

The defender reportedly fell out with Florentino Perez

A rock-solid presence in Real Madrid's backline in the 90s, Fernando Hierro was a force to reckon with. He formed an unbreakable wall with Manolo Sanchis at the heart of the defense and they took Europe by storm.

The Spaniard enjoyed a spectacular spell at the Santiago Bernabeu. During his 14-year stint, Hierro helped Los Blancos claim 16 trophies, including three Champions League crowns and five La Liga titles. He also made 601 appearances in the white jersey, bagging 126 goals and 24 assists.

Everyone expected the Spaniard to retire at Real Madrid but things changed quickly after Florentino Perez became the club's president in 2000. The pair reportedly fell out, leading to the defender not being offered a new contract. Hierro left as a free agent in July 2003, joining Qatari outfit Al-Rayyan.

#4 Raul Gonzalez

The attacker never had the intention to leave Real Madrid

Raul is regarded as one of the greatest players to ever don the Real Madrid jersey. The attacker holds the record for the most appearances in the club's history. Following his debut on October 29 1994, Raul moved forward to make a whopping 741 appearances for Los Blancos before leaving in 2010.

At the time of his departure, the Spaniard wasn't thinking of leaving the Santiago Bernabeu. In fact, he signed a contract with the club in 2008 that was supposed to keep him in the Spanish capital until retirement.

However, Los Blancos' hierarchy later considered the Spaniard to be too old and forced him out in 2010. He joined German club Schalke 04 on a free transfer before leaving for Qatar two years later.

Raul's former teammate Luis Figo later shed light on the situation during an interview in 2014, saying:

"Raul was forced out of Madrid. He wanted to retire at the club, but it wasn't to be. I hope he's happy in Qatar"

