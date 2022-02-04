5 players who have tormented Arsenal over the years

Arsenal are one of a select group of clubs in Europe to have never been relegated from the English top-flight. Given the length of their stay at the zenith of English football, Arsenal have had to face many phenomenal sides and remarkable players. The Gunners boast a rich 135-year history, with 13 top-flight wins, 14 FA Cups, two League Cups and 16 Community Shield trophies to their name.

The Gunners were able to take on nearly any club in the world in their prime. However, they have also repeatedly fallen victim to certain players. Considering the north London club’s stay at the top end of the footballing pyramid, some notable and highly-gifted footballers make the list.

So without further ado, we look at five players who have tormented Arsenal over the years:

#5 Lionel Messi | PSG

FC Barcelona v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

It is little surprise that the Argentine maestro makes this list. Although he has never played in the Premier League before, Lionel Messi has showcased a brilliant record against English teams in the Champions League. The Gunners have had to play against Barcelona with Messi in the team and they have only managed to win once.

Messi has tormented Arsenal consistently, having scored an astonishing nine goals in just six appearances against the Gunners. His best performance against the north London outfit came in 2010 when he scored four goals against the London outfit in a single game.

In fact, apart from their first-leg clash in 2010, Messi has directly contributed a minimum of one goal every time he has faced the Gunners. The star's record includes two assists and four wins out of six against Arsenal.

#4 Jamie Vardy | Leicester City

Arsenal FC v Leicester City - Premier League

Although he has scored fewer goals against Arsenal than some other legends, Jamie Vardy deserves a spot on this list because of his pure ruthlessness. The 35-year-old faced Arsenal for the very first time in 2014. In the period that followed, Vardy has become a regular tormentor to the Gunners.

The star notably didn't score against Arsenal in his first two games against them. However, he began his goalscoring record against them a year later in 2015.

B/R Football @brfootball Jamie Vardy scores against Arsenal for the 11th time in 12 games Jamie Vardy scores against Arsenal for the 11th time in 12 games ⚡ https://t.co/7E8RJkx17I

In what would go on to be Leicester City's title-winning season, Vardy scored three goals in two games against Arsenal. He repeated the feat again in the 2017-18 season.

So far, the Foxes' marksman has played 14 games against the Gunners and he has scored an astonishing 11 times. Although his team's overall record against Arsenal is poor - 7 losses in 14 games - Vardy's personal record against the club cannot be ignored.

#3 Didier Drogba | Chelsea

Carling Cup Final: Chelsea v Arsenal

Didier Drogba was a legendary problem that the Gunners simply couldn't solve. Whenever the Chelsea legend wasn't on the pitch, Arsenal fans knew there was a much higher chance of going home with all three points.

In fact, throughout Drogba's career at Stamford Bridge, the Blues beat Arsenal just once when the star wasn't in the matchday squad.

Squawka Football @Squawka



◥ Wayne Rooney

◥ Didier Drogba

◥ Jamie Vardy

◥ Harry Kane



Arsenal fans, which one scares you the most? These four players have scored 50 career goals combined against Arsenal:◥ Wayne Rooney◥ Didier Drogba◥ Jamie Vardy◥ Harry KaneArsenal fans, which one scares you the most? These four players have scored 50 career goals combined against Arsenal:◥ Wayne Rooney◥ Didier Drogba◥ Jamie Vardy◥ Harry KaneArsenal fans, which one scares you the most? 😱 https://t.co/iyWXqacb2n

Drogba scored eight goals in 12 games against Arsenal In the Premier League. More notably, however, were the domestic cup competitions in which Drogba managed an astonishing five goals in just three games against the Gunners.

It's hardly any surprise that Chelsea won all three games as well, including the 2007 FA Cup final and the 2006 Community Shield.

#2 Robbie Fowler | Liverpool

ROBBIE FOWLER - LIVERPOOL V MANCHESTER UNITED

Anfield is no stranger to the legendary Robbie Fowler, but neither was Highbury, Arsenal's former stadium. Having spent the bulk of his career with the Reds, Fowler took on Arsenal 23 times. In that time, he managed eleven wins, alongside five draws and seven losses.

The Liverpool legend's record against the Gunners was 14 goals in those 23 games, most of which were Premier League matches. However, Robbie Fowler truly flourished against Arsenal in the League Cup.

Both sides met four times in cup competitions with Fowler on the pitch and he managed a brilliant four goals against the Gunners. His total of 163 goals in 379 Premier League games showed just how brilliant Fowler was and Arsenal was a notable victim.

#1 Wayne Rooney | Manchester United

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League

While he is currently managing Derby and hoping to bring them out of the relegation zone in England's second-tier, Wayne Rooney set his name in stone at Old Trafford.

Recognized for his goalscoring, the United legend has managed the most goals against Arsenal by any player - 15 goals. Rooney has also managed the same figures against Aston Villa, Newcastle, and West Ham, respectively.

However, it's not just Rooney's goalscoring against Arsenal that stands out. The former United man also has a number of assists against Arsenal as well - 7 assists.

Rooney managed a stunning 22 direct goal contributions against Arsenal throughout his career, even slotting in a goal in his final years with Everton. The Gunners may have struggled to handle other strikers, but no player tormented Arsenal more than Wayne Rooney.

