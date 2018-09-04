Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 top players West Ham United nearly signed

Ed Jones
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
420   //    04 Sep 2018, 22:28 IST

Enter captio
London Stadium

West Ham United have become a team of late with little chance of success. They have lost all four of their Premier League games this season, and this appears just to be the beginning. Their fans have become outraged by their performances, and the new stadium has not had a good impact with the atmosphere silent and unhappy.

However, they were once a team who managed to sign top class players. This included the likes of Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano who were two of the most sought out youngsters in the World at the time. It looked as though Real Madrid would snap them up, but instead, it was West Ham. This did not make much of a difference to their form, however.

These 5 players would shock Hammers fans. If these players had joined the club, then they may have become one of the best teams in the Premier League if not the world.

#5 Loic Remy

SK Rapid v Chelsea F.C. - Friendly Match
SK Rapid v Chelsea F.C. - Friendly Match

Loic Remy has played for numerous clubs in his time. He has an ego that requires more money each time he changes clubs- which is very often. He may now be a nobody who plays for Lille, but once upon a time, he was playing for clubs such as Chelsea and Lyon.

West Ham nearly signed him in 2013 but their attempts were not successful due to Remy demanding a monster wages amount. This could have been a great signing for West Ham with their lack of goals of late.


#4 Wilfried Bony

Notts County v Swansea City - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round
Notts County v Swansea City - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Bony became a star when he joined the Premier League in 2012. He had a great first season in the Premier League for Swansea scoring 25 goals in all competitions.

However, he nearly never joined Swansea. West Ham also wanted the big man up front and were willing to spend 10.2 million pounds to hijack the move. West Ham instead signed Andy Carrol, who turned out to be a bad decision with his lack of match fitness.

Bony returned to Swansea in 2017 after playing for Man City in the Premier League where he won the League title on one occasion

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Barcelona Football West Ham United Edinson Cavani Neymar Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Ed Jones
CONTRIBUTOR
Arsenal fanatic Follow me on Twitter @edahjones
Reports: West Ham close to completing transfer of...
RELATED STORY
4 players West Ham United should sell this summer
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why West Ham United will finish in the top 7...
RELATED STORY
Reports: West Ham United to complete a £4m deal for...
RELATED STORY
5 players who refused to play for their clubs
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: West Ham United Team Preview
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Are West Ham United treading a...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 3-1 West Ham United: 5 Talking Points and...
RELATED STORY
LIV 4-0 WHU: 4 Talking Points from Liverpool's win over...
RELATED STORY
Why West Ham United pose a threat to Premier League elites 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us