5 top players West Ham United nearly signed

Ed Jones FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 420 // 04 Sep 2018, 22:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

London Stadium

West Ham United have become a team of late with little chance of success. They have lost all four of their Premier League games this season, and this appears just to be the beginning. Their fans have become outraged by their performances, and the new stadium has not had a good impact with the atmosphere silent and unhappy.

However, they were once a team who managed to sign top class players. This included the likes of Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano who were two of the most sought out youngsters in the World at the time. It looked as though Real Madrid would snap them up, but instead, it was West Ham. This did not make much of a difference to their form, however.

These 5 players would shock Hammers fans. If these players had joined the club, then they may have become one of the best teams in the Premier League if not the world.

#5 Loic Remy

SK Rapid v Chelsea F.C. - Friendly Match

Loic Remy has played for numerous clubs in his time. He has an ego that requires more money each time he changes clubs- which is very often. He may now be a nobody who plays for Lille, but once upon a time, he was playing for clubs such as Chelsea and Lyon.

West Ham nearly signed him in 2013 but their attempts were not successful due to Remy demanding a monster wages amount. This could have been a great signing for West Ham with their lack of goals of late.

#4 Wilfried Bony

Notts County v Swansea City - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Bony became a star when he joined the Premier League in 2012. He had a great first season in the Premier League for Swansea scoring 25 goals in all competitions.

However, he nearly never joined Swansea. West Ham also wanted the big man up front and were willing to spend 10.2 million pounds to hijack the move. West Ham instead signed Andy Carrol, who turned out to be a bad decision with his lack of match fitness.

Bony returned to Swansea in 2017 after playing for Man City in the Premier League where he won the League title on one occasion

1 / 4 NEXT