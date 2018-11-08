5 Top players who celebrated after scoring against their former clubs

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating against his former club Manchester United.

There are numerous steps leading to the final destination of a journey. Similarly, most of the footballers start their footballing career from different academies and second-tier teams before, actually, making it to the biggest stage of all, the European football.

However, there are some exceptions as to where some players initially start kicking a football and also where they end up hanging their boots. Lionel Messi and Harry Kane are some modern-day examples for such players.

As a footballer progresses through his career, there might be some situations when he has to face his parent or a former club, in different competitions. For instance, Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the Santiago Bernabeu is much-awaited following his move to Turin after having spent 9 years with the Spanish giants. It remains to see whether the two clubs would lock horns any time soon or not.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo made a homecoming to Old Trafford recently, but, was unable to score. Though, he scored the only Juventus goal in a dramatic 1-2 loss to the Red Devils in the return fixture.

After getting past United’s defence, the 33-year-old struck a beautiful goal past David de Gea. He initially started by apologizing to the away fans by the gesture of joint hands. However, the Portuguese, then, went on to celebrate in front of the home fans as he showcased his abdominal muscularity by lifting his shirt up.

It’s not the first time that a player was seen scoring against his former club. Let’s take a look at 5 occasions when top players celebrated against their former clubs.

#5 Sergio Ramos vs Sevilla

Sergio Ramos, who joined Real Madrid from Sevilla in 2005, was subjected to abuse from Sevilla fans in a Copa del Rey fixture in the 2016-17 season.

The Spaniard went on to score a ‘Panenka’ penalty in the match and celebrated by cupping his hands to the ears and pointed out at his name at the back of his shirt.

However, later he clarified that: “Sevilla fans were insulting me and my mother form the first minute. I asked for forgiveness and my celebration wasn’t meant as a lack of respect or an insult to anyone.”

