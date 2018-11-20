5 top strikers who have been poor this season

David Sila and Romelu Lukaku, Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League 2018/19

European football is entering its busiest period of the season and the next couple of months will have a big impact on the title race. Of the top five European Leagues, French Champions, Paris Saint-Germain, are the most dangerous team in front of goal this season with 45 Ligue 1 goals. Manchester City, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, and Chelsea are some of the other fluent goalscorers in Europe this season.

Kylian Mbappe leads the race for the 2018/19 Golden Shoe, closely followed by strikers like Sergio Aguero, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mauro Icardi, Robert Lewandowski, Edinson Cavani, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Neymar, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Dries Mertens. However, some of the other usual suspects are extremely out of form this campaign.

On that note, let's take a look at the 5 top strikers who have not been in great form this season.

#5 Roberto Firmino, Liverpool

Roberto Firmino (M), Liverpool FC v Fulham FC - Premier League 2018/19

After a hugely successful 2017/18 campaign for Liverpool, the Brazilian international's form has declined over the past few months. He has struggled for goals and has not been at his best.

Roberto Firmino has scored only four goals in his 17 Liverpool appearances this season. His last Premier League goal came in mid-September and he hasn't scored a goal or made an assist in his last seven Premier League games.

Though Jurgen Klopp's side is only two points behind the table-toppers Manchester City, the ruthlessness in front of goal seem to have disappeared from Liverpool's game for the most part of this campaign. They have labored to win games and Roberto Firmino's poor form is one of the major contributing factors.

With the busy Christmas season not very far, Liverpool will want their no.9 to get back to his belligerent best.

