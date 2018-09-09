5 top superstars who have started the new season brilliantly

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.51K // 09 Sep 2018, 10:31 IST

Barcelona playmaker - Lionel Messi

Football is a very unique and interesting sport that never fails to produce thrill. Following a memorable campaign last term, the FIFA World Cup came in to entertain us and shortly after the tournament, the new season has begun across Europe's top 5 leagues - featuring our favorite superstars who have come back to mesmerize us with their spectacular talents and amazing displays.

A new season often presents itself as a fresh challenge to every footballer and it usually takes some time before many players get to reach their peaks. However, some superstars have really amazed us this season with their electrifying starts to the new campaign.

Despite the fact that the year has been a very busy one both at club and international levels, these players have maintained their incredible forms and they have entered into the new season with immediate impacts.

Therefore, let's quickly take a look at 5 top superstars across Europe's top 5 leagues who have started the new campaign brilliantly:

#5 Karim Benzema

Benzema is off to a great start this term

It seems Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema is on a mission to revive his career this season, having failed to perform at his peak during the past few years. The attacker was singled out for mediocrity last term but his start to the new campaign suggests he has now put those concerns behind him.

Knowing quite well that a lot will be expected from him at the Santiago Bernabeu following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure this summer, the Frenchman has raised his game and taken it to a great level - producing decent performances that have caught the attention of the Madridistas.

Benzema has been one of the stand-out players in the Spanish capital this season, bagging an incredible 4 goals in 3 appearances to help Los Blancos achieve a great start to the new La Liga campaign. With such an incredible form, the striker will help in covering part of the hole that Ronaldo left behind in the team.

