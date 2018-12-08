5 Top Teams Having a Horrible Season

Archith FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 435 // 08 Dec 2018, 14:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This season, like any other season, many expected the top teams in Europe to play their usual exciting type of football and dominate in their respective leagues. Yet teams like Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester United have been horrendous in their respective leagues and are languishing in positions which are largely unknown to their quality and standards they have set for themselves.

Manchester United have been woeful this season.

Other than these 3 teams there have been many other teams which have been underperforming even to their standards and it is high time for the teams to make the necessary changes to come back to their glory days.

Let's take a look at some of the teams which have been heavily underperforming.

5. AS Roma

AS Roma have endured a tough start to the season

Roma had a really good season the last time around by their own standards and reached the semifinals of the Champions League beating heavyweights Barcelona on their way. In the league as well, they performed very well and had the second best defensive record after Juventus in the league.

This season however things have not gone according to plan; they are 7th in the league and their defence is out of sorts after the sale of Alisson to Liverpool. The absence of Radja Nainggolan in their team and the inability to fill his void is costing Roma and they are struggling to replicate their form from last season.

With Roma comfortably making it out of the group stages in the Champions League this season, they should concentrate in the league and hope to make it into the top 4 to make sure they get Champions League football next season.

With Eusebio De Franceso at the helm, they have nothing to worry about, but some key signings to replace their only goal threat Edin Dzeko is a necessity as there is no other player who can replicate the Bosnian's class in their team right now.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement