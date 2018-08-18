5 Tottenham Hotspur players to watch out for in the 2018-19 English Premier League season

Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur started their Premier League season on a positive note by winning their opening game with a 2-1 scoreline against Newcastle United.

The 2017-18 Premier League season turned out to be a satisfactory one for Mauricio Pochettino’s side as the Spurs finished 3rd in the League table with 77 points.

Though Pochettino had expressed disappointment as his side couldn’t make it to the quarterfinals of the 2017-18 Champions League season, he went on to say that playing against some of the best clubs in the Champions League was like a learning curve for some of the younger players of the side. Tottenham Hotspur had finished 2nd in the 2016-17 Premier League season which is their best finish till now.

Pochettino also stated that his team was hungry for success and are determined to go all the way this time around. Tottenham Hotspur has some exceptional players in their squad who have time and again produced some brilliant performances. We take a look at 5 such players who will be expected to play a crucial role for the Spurs in the 2018-19 season.

# 1 Harry Kane

West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Harry Kane has been a goal scoring machine since the last 2 seasons for Tottenham Hotspur. The 25-year-old produced some sensational performances in the 2017-18 season and Mauricio Pochettino is hoping the striker comes good in the upcoming season too.

The England international had slowed down a bit mid-season in the last season but regained his touch in the latter part of the season. Pochettino has expressed confidence that Harry Kane will definitely prove his worth once again in the 2018-19 season.

Kane was the captain of the England side in the recently concluded World Cup in Russia where his team produced some inspiring performances. England made it to the semifinal of the World Cup after 52 years.

Harry Kane scored 30 goals in 37 Premier League games in the last season with 3 assists to his name. His presence provides the acceleration needed in the forward line and can trouble the opposition’s defense with his penetrative moves. The striker can be a big threat because of his brilliant counter attacks and superlative finishing.

