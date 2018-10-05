5 transfer deals that have taken place between Barcelona and Real Madrid

Portuguese legend Luis Figo has played for both Real Madrid and Barcelona

Ever since the very first meeting between Barcelona and Real Madrid, the rivalry is branded as 'El Clasico' and has been going strong for more than a century. With very similar statistics and a tremendous display of passion that is displayed by both the teams have attracted as many supporters as any other sport can never even imagine of having. Although the two teams have had their share of controversies and restrictions have been placed accordingly, none can deny that it is the greatest game on the planet; where records are broken and top quality football is always depicted.

Since the inception of this fierce rivalry, the two clubs, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF, have shown very similar traits in the number of wins that they have had, with Madrid leading with 95 victories, Barcelona comes in with 92. This testifies that there can never be an equilibrium between the two teams.

However, the two clubs have given us some of the most unbelievable football players in every single generation. From the likes of Raul, the Spaniard, to Ronaldinho, the two teams have always made sure that the fans are entertained. Of course, we must never forget the famous Messi and Ronaldo rivalry, a product of this particular rivalry, that we as football fans are lucky enough to witness.

Albeit, the rivalry between the club is so intense, that there have rarely been any direct transfers between the two clubs. Only a handful deals made, and some deals made after contract expiry, a footballer from Barcelona heading to Real Madrid is considered by the supporters as a 'sin'. But given the fact that some of these players have dared and crossed the line by switching to the fellow rivals is something we need to notice. Here are our 5 picks for the transfer deals that were made directly between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

