5 present-day underrated Spanish footballers

The likes of who ought to be in the Spanish national team more often.

Suso is finally living up to all the hype

Think of the Spanish national team and the likes of Andres Iniesta, Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique and Diego Costa come to mind. And why wouldn’t they? They’re all exceptional footballers and have proven time and again how valuable they are for their national team.

Given how the country is so dependent on football, there are thousands of young footballers who enter the professional scene every year and only some of them get to share the limelight with players like the ones mentioned above.

But who are the most underrated Spanish footballers at the moment? The ones who could get into the national team more often but fail to do so because they either don’t play for a club that is glamorous or don’t do the kind of stuff that’s often caught on camera. Here’s looking at five of them:

#5 Suso

Liverpool fans will remember young Suso as the one who could’ve been and they’re not wrong. While he showed a lot of potential as a teenager, he didn’t quite live up to the initial promise in the years that followed, but how Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp will wish they had him now.

The AC Milan attacking midfielder has finally hit his stride and is seemingly running towards the kind of prophecy that was predicted of him. Suso is a left-footer but is adept at playing on the right or in the centre. He has the burst of pace to make sure defenders are unable to stop him and then his vision kicks in and he’s able to dictate play better than almost every other attacking midfielder in the Serie A.

With six goals and nine assists in all competitions this season for the Milanese club, Suso is a wanted man. There are supposedly plenty of Premier League and La Liga clubs waiting to pounce on him with Atletico Madrid seemingly the ones who want him the most.