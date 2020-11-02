5 underrated footballers in the Premier League right now

This Premier League season has been unlike any other in ways more than one. First, it began much later than usual, and there was a very short break between this season and the preceding one, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Secondly, it has added to the ways a player could be affected apart from the usual list of injuries: a COVID-19 infection.

All of that has led to the 2020-21 Premier League becoming even more open than before, with big teams proving more fallible and newer stars emerging.

Five underrated footballers in the Premier League right now

With the focus still inexorably fixed on the Manchester Citys and Liverpools and their players, sometimes great performers from other teams tend to go under the radar.

In this article, we will take a look at five underrated players who have done well in the early days of the 2020-21 Premier League season so far.

#5 Richarlison

Everton had made the early running in the Premier League and in no small reason due to their fabulous Brazilian attacker Richarlison.

He has been in the news for all the wrong reasons in recent times, though, after getting sent off for a horror tackle on Thiago Alcantara in the Merseyside derby. But he is, by many accounts, Everton's best footballer right now. Consider the fact that Carlo Ancelotti's men have lost their last two fixtures with Richarlison missing.

In fact, such is Everton's dependence on the Brazil international that they have never won without him in their squad since he joined the club in 2018. With one goal and two assists in five appearances this season, Richarlison has already hit the ground running this year.

2 - Richarlison has assisted two goals in a single Premier League game for the first time in his career (111th app). Provider. pic.twitter.com/Hls66WQXD5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 19, 2020

#4 Douglas Luiz

Douglas Luiz

Our second Brazilian in this list, Douglas Luiz, is different from Richarlison in terms of his role on the pitch. But the midfield maestro is imbued with the same characteristic Brazilian flair.

He has run the show for Aston Villa at the center of the park since the last Premier League season, when they escaped relegation thanks in some measure to his efficiency in midfield.

The former Manchester City player has begun this season on a high as well, and, Villa are in the top half of the table this season but have dropped two games in a row after a blistering start.

More touches (98) and more passes completed (85) than any other player on the pitch.



New season, same @DG_DouglasLuiz. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/TEE2p46fIY — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 21, 2020