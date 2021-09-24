5 most underrated full-backs in the Premier League right now (2021)

The Premier League is not short of quality full-backs. Modern-day football, especially in England, demands that the full-backs find the right balance between attack and defense.

From linking up with the midfielder and winger on the same side to successfully handling the opposition attackers, it is indeed a challenge for full-backs to carry out their duties.

Some Premier League full-backs deserve more recognition

The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Luke Shaw, Kyle Walker and others have been recognized as some of the finest full-backs in the Premier League right now. That being said, their presence has overshadowed the performance of certain other full-backs in the league.

With not all of them playing for the top teams in the Premier League, they sometimes do not get the appreciation that they deserve. On that note, let's take a look at some of the underrated full-backs in England's top division:

#5 Matt Targett (Aston Villa)

Newcastle United v Aston Villa - Premier League

The 25-year old has come up through the ranks at Southampton. Having joined the Saints from the age of eight, Matt Targett made his first Premier League appearance against Queens Park Rangers in a 2-1 home victory.

With the presence of first-choice left-back Ryan Bertrand, it became difficult for Targett to get regular game time. He eventually went on loan to Fulham in 2018, helping them earn promotion to the Premier League.

Aston Villa Statto @AVFCStatto



Progressive Passes: 222 (4th)

Tackles: 97 (5th)

Tackles Won: 57 (7th)

Blocks: 81 (4th)

Successful Dribble %: 76.2 (8th)

Minutes: 3,404 (10th)

Throw-Ins: 359 (1st)



One of our players of the season



In the summer of 2019, Targett joined Aston Villa and has been a regular starter for them ever since. The Englishman is a very positive figure going forward. He has been smart with his approach and crosses.

Targett's efforts on the left side of the pitch have been very productive for Villa. Last season, he was voted the Players' Player of the Season at the club. With such consistent performances, the former Southampton full-back seems to have a bright future in the Premier League.

#4 Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United)

West Ham United v Southampton - Premier League

Vladimir Coufal arrived in the Premier League last season after signing for West Ham United. The Czech Republic right-back has made an instant impact since signing with the Hammers.

The experienced defender is strong, likes to get physical, makes interesting attacking runs, and doesn't shy away from making tackles. At the age of 29, the former Slavia Prague full-back has it all to make it count for the London club.

West Ham Transfers @westhamtransfer Vladimir Coufal is the hardest full back to dribble past in the Premier League according to the stats. Vladimir Coufal is the hardest full back to dribble past in the Premier League according to the stats. https://t.co/zobGoABZqM

West Ham United had an impressive 2020-21 season after finishing sixth in the Premier League. Coufal had quite an important role in helping their cause. He made seven assists and looked very solid on the right. Coufal has only got better with time and it will be interesting to see how he performs in his second season in England. The right-back has already registered an assist in five Premier League appearances.

