5 most underrated players in Arsenal history

Arsenal, like many top clubs, have been graced by some of the finest players in world football.

These incredible players have helped the club to a plethora of trophies over the years, helping Arsenal become one of the most successful clubs in the game. While some have gained widespread recognition for their contribution to Arsenal’s success over the years, others have been underrated for several reasons.

On that note, let's have a look at five such players in Arsenal history.

Five most underrated players in Arsenal history

#1 Gilberto Silva

Gilberto Silva (left)

Following a stellar 2002 FIFA World Cup campaign for Brazil, Arsenal swiftly snapped up Gilberto Silva from Brazilian club Atletico Mineiro.

Playing alongside Patrick Vieira, Silva quickly became a key man at the centre of the park for Arsenal. He was often the anchor of the Gunners' defence, sitting deep to snuff out any danger, while Vierra marauded forward to join the attack.

His no-nonsense defending in midfield soon earned him the nickname 'invisible wall" from the Arsenal fans, who were thrilled by his ability to provide a solid defensive cover far up the pitch.

Gilberto Silva inspired Arsenal to the FA Cup triumph over Southampton in his first season at the club.

The next season, he played a key role in Arsenal’s 'invincible' run in the league, featured in 46 games for the club across competitions.

In 2008, Silva moved to Greek outfit Panathinaikos for €2.5m, bringing an end to his six-year stay at the Emirates.

#2 Ray Parlour

Ray Parlour

Ray Parlour rose through the ranks at the Arsenal academy and was handed his first-team debut in the 2-0 defeat against Liverpool in January 1992.

Parlour showed flashes of brilliance in his first four seasons at the club, with his tenacity and work-rate at the centre of the park. However, it was not until the appointment of legendary head coach Arsene Wenger that Parlour truly hit his stride.

Playing alongside Patrick Vieira, the former England international was a key man for Wenger both on and off the pitch.

He was renowned for scoring long-range screamers, and his sensational midfield displays earned him the nickname 'Romford Pele'.

Parlour made 450 appearances for Arsenal and led the club to a plethora of trophies, including three Premier League titles and four FA Cups, before moving to Middlesbrough in 2004.

