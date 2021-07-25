5 most unexpected Golden Boot winners at the World Cup

The FIFA World Cup is the most prestigious tournament in the game of football. The best players around the world battle it out for honors in their national colors every four years.

Ever since its introduction in 1930, the World Cup has grown to become a global festival and winning it ranks high on the to-do list of world-class players.

However, not everybody has been able to step up to the plate on the biggest stage. Oftentimes, an iconic display at the World Cup could be the difference between enjoying a legendary ranking post-retirement or not.

Throughout the World Cup's near 100-year history, some players have stamped their authority and written their names into football's hall of fame.

One of the most prestigious individual accolades at the FIFA World Cup is the Golden Boot given to the highest goalscorer in the tournament.

The award was officially handed out for the first time in 1982. Since then, some of the most legendary forwards to grace the game have won the award.

Notable Golden Boot winners like Ronaldo Nazario, Harry Kane and Miroslav Klose are considered to be among the best strikers of their generation. Hence, their top-scorer gongs were not entirely surprising.

However, there are some other players who unexpectedly finished as the highest goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup owing to their low profile or playing in a deeper position.

Here are the five most unexpected Golden Boot winners at the FIFA World Cup .

#5 Davor Suker (Croatia) - 1998

Davor Suker defied expectations at the 1998 FIFA World Cup

Davor Suker proved himself at a young age in La Liga with Sevilla and Real Madrid and had a high profile heading into the 1998 World Cup.

However, few would have backed the then 30-year-old to make a mark in France. For starters, he was the talisman of a Croatian side that were making their maiden appearance at the World Cup since gaining independence.

Despite having some talented players, they were not expected to make much of an impact at the World Cup. Croatia, however, tore the pre-tournament odds to shreds in an eventual third-place finish.

Suker was the star of the show. He scored six goals in seven games, scoring in every match Croatia found the back of the net.

They won the hearts of fans the world over with their underdog story at France '98.

Davor Suker was the unexpected winner of the Golden Boot at the 1998 World Cup and also won the Silver Ball as the tournament's second best player behind Ronaldo Nazario.

#4 Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria) - 1994

Hristo Stoichkov in action for Bulgaria

Like Davor Suker, including Hristo Stoichkov's name as a surprise winner of the World Cup Golden Boot is not necessarily an indictment of his ability but a function of the team he represented.

Stoichkov was one of the stars at the 1994 World Cup and guided an unfancied Bulgaria to a shock semifinal appearance.

For his efforts, he was named the Bronze Ball winner and was also the joint top goalscorer alongside Oleg Salenko (more on him later) with six goals from seven games.

He outscored some truly great forwards at the tournament like Gabriel Batistuta, Romario, Roberto Baggio and Bebeto. This saw him win the Ballon d'Or in 1994.

The highly tempestuous Stoichkov is regarded as one of the greatest players in Barcelona's history. He was a key member of the famed 'dream team' under Johan Cruyff.

He was adept at taking set-pieces and also highly technical, although his frequent disciplinary issues sometimes took the shine off his abilities on the field.

