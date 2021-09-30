5 most unexpected transfers in football history

Hundreds of transfers occur between clubs every season, with top players moving around in almost every window. While some players fit perfectly into their new clubs, others end up regretting their moves as they are not able to settle in.

Some famous transfers in history raised eyebrows as the players were either moving to their arch-rivals or joining a club way above or below their status.

We take a look at 5 such transfers that were totally unexpected and will go down in history as being some of the most unexpected:

#5 - Robinho to Manchester City

Robinho's move to Manchester City has to be one of the most confusing transfers of all time. The Brazilian was in talks with Chelsea, thought he was joining Manchester United when he signed for Manchester City, and then went on air and claimed he was joining Chelsea.

Manchester City wanted to make a statement signing after the takeover, and Mark Hughes asked for Robinho. Real Madrid were caught off guard on transfer deadline day when the Cityzens bid for the striker. Former Blancos president Ramon Calderon told The Big Interview with Graham Hunter how easy the negotiations were. He revealed:

"It's funny to recall. I got a phone call after 8pm on the final night of the market and was told that somebody from Man City wanted to buy Robinho. I said 'how much?' And they said 'thirty five million Euros' and I said, 'No, forty million!' and they just said: 'Okay!'"

"Just like that, no discussion. Immediately I saw an opportunity and said: 'But what about the solidarity payment of 5 per cent on top and they said: 'Okay' again! Now I'm no entrepreneur but I knew I was representing my club, Madrid, and so I said: '...cash?' This time they said: 'Of course!' It wasn't the normal thing to do, you pay in installments."

Robinho played 53 games for Manchester City, scoring 16 times before leaving for Santos on loan and then joining AC Milan.

#4 - Luis Figo to Real Madrid

Luis Figo.

From a controversial outgoing Real Madrid transfer to an incoming one. Luis Figo was touted as the favorite to win the Ballon d'Or in the summer of 2000, and it was at the same time Florentino Pérez got elected as the Real Madrid president.

The new president wanted to make a statement signing, and whobetter than the world's best footballer at that time and that too from their arch-rivals Barcelona. Real Madrid stunned the world by activating Luis Figo's €62 million release clause, and it signed the start of the Galáctico era at Santiago Bernabeu.

Luis Figo ended up with 56 goals and 93 assists in his 245 appearances for Real Madrid.

