5 unforgettable memories from the 2014 FIFA World Cup

The previous World Cup hosted by Brazil provided some breathtaking, heart-breaking and unforgettable moments.

Anuraag Peesara CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2018, 14:03 IST Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Germany enter the 2018 World Cup as the defending champions

It's that time of the year when Madrid and Barcelona admirers come together, the noisy neighbors in Manchester wear the same jerseys and all roads in the footballing world lead to just one destination, Russia.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is a few days away from commencement and billions of fans across the globe are eagerly waiting for the select 32 countries to battle it out against each other for the coveted tag of "World Champions"

Some big names like Italy, Netherlands, Chile etc. missing out on this amazing trip, and that's a huge blow, but it won't do any damage to the excitement.

Defending champions Germany once again enter as one of the favorites whilst the likes of Belgium, France, Spain, Brazil, and Argentina have some great names on paper.

As we gear up for the greatest sporting extravaganza on the planet, let's take a look at some iconic moments and incidents from the previous edition of this tournament.

Brazil played hosts to one of the most unforgettable World Cups of all time and there were a plethora of incidents which will remain immortal for good and bad reasons.

Of all those iconic moments, here are five memories which shall remain unfaded in fans' hearts for a long time to come.

#5 That goal from James Rodriguez!

Rodriguez scored one of the finest goals in World Cup history against Uruguay in the Round of 16.

When the Colombian fans learned that Radamel Falcao is all set to miss the 2014 World Cup, they were disappointed and shattered. It was a huge blow for them considering how well he has carried the side over the years.

They needed a new hero to rise up and it was James Rodriguez who did the job for his side. A young talent playing for Monaco in France, Rodriguez wasn't a name which popped up when experts talked about the future of the beautiful game.

Rodriguez scored in all the group stage games and the Los Cafeteros topped Group C. It was a mouthwatering South American clash in the Round of 16 at the Maracana as Uruguay collided with Colombia.

In the 28th minute, the ball was headed towards the youngster just outside the box. He did something absolutely outrageous, a feat which ensured the entire world took notice. It was a moment of a lifetime for Rodriguez and one for the fans to savor.

He chested the ball slightly to his right, gave himself a millisecond to turn and volleyed the ball to the top corner, an effort which literally kept the goal-keeper out of contention from saving it.

He scored a brace in that game which helped Colombia stun a Suarez-less Uruguay 2-0 and they faced Brazil in the Quarters. Colombia lost the game 2-1, but they already had won a lot of appreciation for the spirit they showcased.

Real Madrid then signed Rodriguez for a whopping fee and later on, that goal in the Round of 16 earned him the prestigious Puskas Award.