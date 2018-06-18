Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 most high-profile penalty misses in World Cup history

The penalty spot can be unforgiving, and these players experienced it.

Parth Athale
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jun 2018, 15:46 IST
5.01K

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH7-ARG-ISL
Lionel Messi missed a penalty in the World Cup opener against Iceland

Lionel Messi missed a crucial penalty against Iceland recently which would have given his side the victory. Penalty misses in World Cups can prove costly. But don't worry Leo, you're not alone.

A penalty kick seems easy at the first glance, but that is before the emotions and pressure kick in. Especially in those high-octane moments when so much is at stake on that kick, the composure and calmness are hard to maintain.

Over the years the pressure has got the better of numerous players who have failed to convert from twelve yards. Here are 5 unforgettable penalty misses in World Cup history.

#5 David Trezeguet - France vs Italy, 2006


The 2006 World Cup final was decided on penalties after neither side was able to snatch a winner. Inevitable on person has to bear the brunt in a shootout but no one thought it would be Trezeguet.

He was one of Europe's best strikers at the time for Juventus. The shootout was 2-1 in favour of Italy and Trezeguet had to level the score. However, he cannoned his strike off the crossbar to give the Azzurri the advantage.

Everyone else converted their spot-kicks and Fabio Grosso scored the clincher to hand Italy the trophy. An absolutely devastating moment for the Frenchman.

FIFA WC 2018 Brazil Football France Football Roberto Baggio Asamoah Gyan Football Top 5/Top 10
