5 most unpredictable players in world football currently

Similar to any other sport, consistency is one of the key components involved in football as well. Several talented and hardworking players come about every year, but it is ultimately their consistency on the pitch that sets them apart from the rest of the crowd.

In the modern-day, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the best examples of maintaining consistency. Both Messi and Ronaldo have delivered for their teams season after season for the last 15 years and more, which is what puts them in a tier of their own. There are other players as well who are workhorses for the team and deliver the goods week on week for their sides in their area of expertise on the pitch. The likes of Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane and Karim Benzema are prime examples of this.

However, there are also players who constantly seem to experience peaks and troughs. These players are tremendous on their day. Unfortunately, those days do not come about on a consistent basis. Here, we look at five of the most unpredictable current players in modern football.

#5 Paul Pogba | Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Paul Pogba is one of the most talented players to have emerged from Manchester United's academy. The Frenchman, who left United in 2012 to join Juventus, returned to the club in 2016 as a superstar.

Much was expected from Pogba upon his return, with many expecting him to herald a new and hopeful generation of Manchester United stars. However, the midfielder has repeatedly blown hot and cold over the years. The notion that Pogba "is excellent when he wants to be" has been perpetuated so immensely in recent years, largely thanks to the wide contrast in his performances for France and the Red Devils.

That could all be set to change this season, however. Pogba, who has contributed 38 goals and 49 assists in 213 matches for United, began the 2021-22 campaign with a bang. The midfielder has recorded seven assists already this season from as many matches and has displayed a good level of consistency to boot.

#4 Sadio Mane | Liverpool

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.

Sadio Mane has been a tremendous footballer for Liverpool over the past five years. The Senegalese is difficult to defend against and as electric as they come.

However, Mane definitely seems to have lost some of that spark that put him in such high regard a couple of seasons ago. Nowadays, it is very difficult to guess which side of the forward we will get to see. Last season, Mane's struggles were woefully evident as he was wasteful in front of goal and often looked devoid of ideas. The profligacy showed in his stats as well, as he managed just 16 goals from 48 appearances.

The new season has seen some change in the second aspect, but the winger still looks a tad indecisive in the final third from time to time. There is no telling when Mane will turn up, but when he does, few can stop the Senegalese battering ram.

